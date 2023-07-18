BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 18: L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leading pure-play digital engineering services company, announced today that it has secured a USD 50 million contract with a global technology company, to enable new opportunities for digital media platforms.

Also Read | ‘Island Boys’ Kissing: Brothers Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd Viral for Joint OnlyFans Account Respond to ‘Incest’ Claims Saying ‘Kissing Is Not Counted as a Sexual Act’.

The latest agreement carries a 5-year tenure and is tailored to significantly enhance the flagship suite of products including the customer’s cloud native portfolio and drive new levels of automation and optimization for customer experience functions.

LTTS will also be streamlining the workflow processes and reduce the product development cycle. A key tenet of this collaboration is to leverage LTTS’ cutting-edge innovations in machine learning and artificial intelligence while enabling collaboration on a range of new next-generation experiences.

Also Read | Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police Apprehend 11 Members of Notorious ‘Chadi and Baniyan’ Gang.

Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director, L&T Technology Services commented, “We are delighted to announce this key deal win and will be leveraging our multi-vertical expertise, combined with advanced machine learning techniques and deep learning networks developed with over a decade’s experience across linear and other platforms. Our team will integrate and deploy the customer’s next gen suite of offerings and help them create personalized and immersive experiences for end customers across the globe.”

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)