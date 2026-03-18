BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18: LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises, has been recognized as the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) 'Rising Star Consulting Partner of the Year' at NVIDIA GTC 2026. The award recognizes LTM's strong collaboration with NVIDIA and its growing impact in helping enterprises move from AI experimentation to scalable, enterprise-ready adoption.

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The NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) brings together a global ecosystem of technology and consulting partners working closely with NVIDIA to deliver advanced AI solutions. Being an NPN partner is about collaborating deeply with NVIDIA to help clients transition from AI pilots to enterprise-scale deployments combining NVIDIA's advanced AI technologies with LTM's industry and domain expertise to drive real-world outcomes.

The Rising Star Consulting Partner of the Year award highlights LTM's momentum in delivering AI solutions that are production-grade, secure, and designed for enterprise scale. This NPN award is a significant recognition for LTM and reflects the strength of its collaboration with NVIDIA, as well as shared commitment to delivering AI solutions that create meaningful and measurable value for clients.

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"Being part of the NVIDIA Partner Network is extremely meaningful because it places us at the centre of NVIDIA's innovation ecosystem. Direct collaboration with NVIDIA's innovators, product leaders, and experts enables us to rapidly build, refine, and scale enterprise-ready AI solutions, significantly accelerating the journey from concept to customer impact," said Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTM.

As AI becomes foundational to enterprise strategy, solutions built on NVIDIA's trusted technology are expanding new opportunities for clients to innovate with confidence, while ensuring performance, security, and scalability. Through its collaboration with NVIDIA, LTM continues to support enterprises across industries in adopting AI responsibly and at scale.

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