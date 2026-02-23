BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ London [UK]/ Warren (New Jersey) [US], February 23: LTM - the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises, today announced a multi-year, $100 million strategic agreement with a MedTech company in Europe, a leading provider of innovative hearing solutions, to deliver product development and support across its flagship products. This agreement will span over seven years. Towards this, LTM will leverage iNXT, its cross-industry digital transformation and innovation platform designed to help enterprises manage the convergence of the physical and digital worlds.

As part of this agreement, LTM will develop and support the MedTech's primary hearing instrument brands and its private labels. This includes the MedTech's core wearable devices, the fitting application used by hearing care professionals to configure hearing aids, and the mobile application for device control. Along with technological development and support, LTM will lead and navigate complex MedTech compliance & regulatory frameworks for the client.

