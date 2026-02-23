Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage continues today, Monday, 23 February, as the West Indies and Zimbabwe face off at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Both nations entered the second round with flawless records, having topped their respective groups. While the West Indies progressed as expected, Zimbabwe has emerged as the tournament’s "giant-killers," having already secured historic victories over Australia and Sri Lanka.
Following India’s heavy defeat to South Africa in Ahmedabad yesterday, Group 1 has become a tactical battleground. A victory tonight would place either side in a commanding position to challenge for a semi-final berth, while a loss would significantly narrow the margin for error in the remaining fixtures. WI vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.
Where to Watch ZIM vs WI Live Streaming and Telecast
Broadcasting for this high-stakes encounter is available through several official partners globally:
|Region
|TV Channel
|Live Streaming
|India
|Star Sports Network
|JioHotstar
|Zimbabwe & Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport Cricket
|SuperSport App / DStv Stream
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN
|ESPN Play
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket
|NOW, Sky Go
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow App, Disney+
|Australia
|N/A
|Prime Video
|Rest of World
|N/A
|ICC.tv (Live and Free in select regions)
ZIM vs WI Free Viewing and Audio Options
For fans seeking free or alternative ways to follow the action:
-
ICC.tv: In territories without exclusive broadcasting deals, the match is available live and free on the official ICC.tv platform (registration required).
-
Audio Coverage: All India Radio (AIR) will provide live commentary in India, while the BBC and ABC/SEN offer radio coverage for listeners in the UK and Australia, respectively. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).
ZIM vs WI Pitch and Weather Report
The Wankhede Stadium is renowned as a "batter’s paradise," featuring a red-soil pitch that offers true bounce and a fast outfield. The average first-innings score at this venue has been approximately 160 in this tournament, though higher scores are common under the lights.
Weather conditions in Mumbai are expected to be clear, with a temperature of 27°C and 62% humidity. The dew factor remains a primary concern for captains; moisture is expected to settle on the grass during the second innings, making it difficult for spinners to grip the ball. Consequently, the team winning the toss is widely expected to bowl first.
