New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): India's luxury real estate segment is witnessing an early shift towards artificial intelligence-led sales execution, as developers look to improve conversion efficiency in high-value housing projects where traditional methods have relied heavily on manual processes and relationship-driven sales.

A recent deployment of an AI-based sales system in a luxury residential project in Gurgaon with Fixit's AI driven sales execution system to manage demand to conversion journey with an average ticket size of Rs 8 crore, reflects this emerging trend.

Also Read | Pithoragarh Child Marriage Case: POCSO Case Against Teen Boy After 14-Year-Old 'Wife' Gives Birth in Uttarakhand.

As per the company, the Fixit's platform doesn't just engage incoming leads, it shapes demand at the source.

In the luxury segment, where deal sizes are high, the focus is gradually moving away from generating large volumes of leads to identifying and converting high-intent buyers. This shift is being supported by the use of data-driven tools that assess buyer behaviour, budget, urgency, and engagement patterns at an early stage.

Also Read | Amarnath Yatra 2026 Registration Starts: How To Register and Other Details.

These systems aim to streamline the sales process by reducing delays in response time and minimizing dependence on manual coordination. Automated engagement across communication channels, structured follow-ups, and digitally managed site visits are some of the features being introduced to bring more consistency into the sales cycle.

The move also reflects a broader change in how developers are approaching marketing and sales. Traditionally, demand generation and sales execution have functioned as separate processes, often leading to inefficiencies in lead conversion.

The newer approach attempts to integrate both, allowing developers to track how demand translates into actual transactions.

Tameesh Sood, Founder and CEO of Fixit, said that a key gap in real estate sales has been the inability to act quickly on high-quality demand.

"It's about knowing which demand matters, acting on it immediately, and ensuring nothing drops off in between," he said.

Such models could help developers gain deeper visibility into buyer journeys, enabling more informed decision-making across marketing and sales functions. This is particularly relevant in premium housing markets such as Gurgaon, where customer expectations and competition are both high.

While adoption is still at a nascent stage, similar approaches are being explored in other regions, including the Middle East and Southeast Asia, indicating a wider industry shift towards technology-led sales processes. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)