Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7: Mafatlal Industries Limited (BSE: 500264), one of India's most enduring legacy brands, reported a strong financial performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26), marked by healthy growth in revenue, profitability, and operating margins. The company's revenue from operations surged by 174.5 percent, rising from INR 451.8 crore in Q1FY25 to INR 1240.2 crore in Q1FY26. This was driven by the successful execution of large institutional orders, particularly in the consumer durables and textiles.

The company recorded an operating EBITDA of INR 47 crore, up 66.4 percent from the corresponding quarter last year. Margin gains were supported by a favourable product mix and higher contribution from the institutional and uniform business.

The textile and related segment posted a revenue growth of 41.4 percent over Q1FY25. Segmental EBIT margins improved to 9.8 percent in Q1FY26, compared to 7 percent in the previous year corresponding quarter, driven by the company's focus on providing value-added uniform solutions for schools and corporates, cost optimisation measures undertaken in the past, and improved operational efficiencies.

The consumer durables segment witnessed significant revenue growth, anchored by the completion of a major institutional order.

As of June 30, 2025, gross debt stood at INR 66.1 crore and long-term debt at INR 39.9 crore, compared to INR 59.9 crore and INR 38.8 crore, respectively, as on June 30, 2024.

Mr. M. B. Raghunath, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We've begun FY26 on a strong footing, with solid growth across all key financial metrics. This quarter's performance reflects our strength in execution of large, high-value institutional orders and our disciplined focus on operational efficiency. Through our new subsidiary, "Mafatlal Apparel Exports Private Limited", we will foray into the global garment and apparel export market. This will further strengthen our core textile business and has the potential to become a key growth and margin driver in the coming years.

We're encouraged by the financial performance of the Company and sustained positive momentum across categories. While we anticipate some variations in our quarterly results, with our Q1FY26 results being an exception, we are confident in our ability to deliver growth over the medium to long term."

