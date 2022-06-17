New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI/SRV): MahaRERA registered real estate organization, Lvy Realty is all set to expand its horizon and build a robust network of 1000 partners in the next 3 years.

With a strong foothold in Pune, Lvy Realty provides a comprehensive range of real estate consulting services for new residential and commercial properties in Maharashtra.

Also Read | Suzhal – The Vortex Review: Aishwarya Rajesh and Kathir’s Investigative Thriller’s Cliched Ending Lets Down The Superb Story Build-Up (LatestLY Exclusive).

Seeded in 2019, Lvy Realty recognizes the immense income potential in the ever evolving real estate and aims to create full time as well as part time opportunities for interested candidates those have completed their bachelor's or master's. Since the economic liberalisation of the country's housing market has sprouted, Lvy Realty's extensive network will play a pivotal role in facilitating a sale of new residential as well as commercial properties across Maharashtra.

Sharing his thoughts on the substantial expansion plans, Swapnil Awate, Chairman, Lvy Realty shared, "The real estate market in India is one of the fastest growing segments and there is a constant need for a reliable and dependable network. With our aim to broaden our network, we want to go an extra mile to provide the best service and results, always aiming to exceed our client's expectations."

Also Read | Father's Day 2022: Know Date, History, Celebration Ideas and Significance of the Occasion That Honours Fatherhood.

Awate further added, "Since our inception, we have witnessed an exponential growth and actively involved in organizational development. Currently, we are looking out for partners who are passionate about the real estate sector and understand the needs of client and advice them accordingly.

To achieve the milestone, we are also planning an EDP (Entrepreneurship Development Program) training to educate 10000 college students Pan India through lectures and seminars by visiting educational institutes."

With the balance between supply and demand changing at regular intervals, it is important to ensure clients are receiving latest and accurate advice while buying a property for investment or end use. At Lvy Realty, we monitor and assess market trends quickly and accurately, enabling the brand to provide current, clear and considered solutions to its clients.

To become an independent contractor/ partner, please fill the application form- https://forms.gle/EaMtLu7z7w9vcHVF8

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)