Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19: CREDAI-MCHI, the apex body representing real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), has received its second letter of appreciation from Smt. Pankaja Gopinath Munde, Minister of Environment & Climate Change, Government of Maharashtra, for its contribution of 2,000 tree saplings planted at Bhagvan Bhaktigad, Sawargaon Ghat in Patoda, Beed district.

In her letter, the Minister acknowledged the initiative as a commendable gesture that aligns with the state's environmental mission. She highlighted how such efforts contribute to the Van Mahotsav and Green Maharashtra Mission, fostering ecological balance and long-term climate resilience.

Speaking on this, Mr. Domnic Romell, President, CREDAI-MCHI said, "We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition from the Government of Maharashtra. Our commitment to sustainability is long-term and collaborative. The plantation of 1 lakh trees across MHADA sites is just one of the many steps we are taking to build a greener Maharashtra in partnership with the government and public stakeholders."

This recognition comes as CREDAI-MCHI accelerates its commitment to green development. In a significant step forward, CREDAI-MCHI is currently in the process of planting 1,00,000 trees across multiple MHADA sites in Maharashtra. This initiative is aimed at enhancing green cover and creating sustainable, livable urban environments.

With the rising need to combat climate change and improve urban resilience, CREDAI-MCHI continues to demonstrate leadership in sustainable real estate practices. The organisation believes that environmental responsibility is a shared goal--and real impact can only be achieved through collective action. As part of its long-standing collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra, CREDAI National and CREDAI-MCHI have been actively working on a massive one-million tree plantation initiative across MMR as well as other parts of the state, focusing on ecologically sensitive zones such as the Western Ghats and Coastal Road areas. This ambitious drive, in collaboration with civic institutions, schools, and local bodies, underlines CREDAI-MCHI's vision of integrating environmental stewardship into the core of urban development.

ABOUT CREDAI-MCHI

CREDAI-MCHI is an apex body comprising members from the Real Estate Industry in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). With an impressive membership of over 1800+ leading developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI has extended its reach throughout the region, establishing units in various locations such as Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Virar, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Palghar-Boisar, Bhiwandi, Uran-Dronagiri, Shahapur-Murbad, and most recently in Alibag, Karjat-Khalapur-Khopoli, and Pen. Being the only Government-recognized body for private sector developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI is dedicated to promoting the industry's organization and progress.

As a part of CREDAI National, an apex body of 13000 developers across the nation, CREDAI-MCHI has emerged as a preferred platform for regional discussions on housing and habitat by establishing close and strong ties with the government. It is committed to breaking barriers to create a strong, organized, and progressive real estate sector in the MMR.The vision of CREDAI-MCHI is to empower the Real Estate fraternity of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as it preserves, protects, and advances the right to housing for all. To continue being a trusted ally, guiding their members, supporting the Government on policy advocacy, and assisting those they serve through the ever-evolving real estate fraternity.

Website: https://mchi.net/

