Maharashtra Ratna Puruskar 2023, known to be the Epitome of State felicitation scheduled this month end in Mumbai

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI/PNN): Maharashtra Ratna Puruskar 2023, Organised by MahaSeWa Powered by TripOnn Premium Coffee and Savani Heritage Conservation Private Limited, Red Ant as Media and PR partners and Pravasi Sandesh as associated Media partners to be held on 29th Jan 2023

Maharashtra Ratna Puruskar 2023 is said to be the epitome of felicitations and is organised to recognize outstanding Entrepreneurs and Individuals for their accomplishments despite challenging circumstances in their respective industries and has made the country and the state proud.

The said Awardees who will be felicitated will also be featured in the Maharashtra Book of Records 2023.

MahaSeWA -Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association and Red Ant being their official PR Partners has conceptualised the felicitation with the aim of celebrating the top talent and Brands across Industries whose presence has made Maharashtra proud.

Eknath Shinde Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and Devendra Fadnavis; Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Rahul Narvekar who is the Speaker of Maharashtra, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who is the Minister of Skill & Entrepreneurship of Maharashtra, Gopal Shetty, a Member of Maharashtra Legislative Council, Pravin Darekar, a Member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Dr Bharati Lavekar, a Member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Nrupathy Manay from Triponn Premium Coffee and Subhash Bhambre who is MP of Dhule District will grace the event as Chief Guests.

Iconic Personalities and Special Guests Like Asha Bhosle, Sachin Tendulkar, Sandeep Bhosle, Shahid Rafi, Padmini Kolhapuri, Anupam Kher and many more will be honoured along with leading Entrepreneurs and Individuals.

On Speaking with the organisers and their PR Partners they said Nominations gates are on the verge of closing and soon names will be out.

