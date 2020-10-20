Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 20 (ANI/ NewsVoir): Hafele, the international leader in Interior Functionality, introduces Blanco Kitchen and Faucets, where hygiene meets design. In these times where hygiene has become the top concern for everyone, all the sections of the household are given utmost care and cleansing.

Kitchen, the heart of a home is where hygiene is at the forefront and with most of us experimenting with our culinary skills, this area of our household has become more productive owing to the stay at home situations.

Also Read | COVID-19 Implication: CRISIL Says Hospitals May Lose 35-40% of Profits for Fiscal 2020-21.

Whether it is cooking, eating or preparation of food, every process needs one to properly disinfect the food items, containers and utensils involved. To achieve complete sanitation, one needs the environment of the kitchen to be conducive to this process.

To help attain the highest level of disinfection and prevention of germ growth on the surfaces, Hafele brings to you the Blanco Kitchen Sinks and Faucets with the unique built-in Hygiene+Plus property of their SILGRANITTM PuraDurTM II surface. This patented hygiene protection formula acts as a shield against dirt and bacteria, reducing bacterial growth by 98 per cent.

Also Read | Naach Meri Rani Song Out: Nora Fatehi Impresses With Her Kickass Dance Moves in This Guru Randhawa Track (Watch Video).

The new Tartufo finish of the Blanco Sinks and Faucets brings the utmost elegance to your kitchens and interiors through its golden-brown blend. Hafele offers multiple configurations available based on size and utilities, where one can choose the best suited model as per needs.

The faucets from this range, made of brass are sturdy and durable and can rotate within a 360@ angle for comfortable usage. Complementing the sinks, it features the same Tartufo finish making it a perfect match for any sink chosen.

The Blanco sink and faucets range available PAN India (Price on request).

Hafele set foot in India in 2001 as a liaison office essentially handling Hospitality projects for its line of Access Control Systems - Dialock. The growing hardware demand and the increasing architectural maturity motivated the company to start full commercial operations in India in 2003 as a wholly owned subsidiary by the name, Hafele India Pvt. Ltd.

With its head office in Mumbai, 6 regional offices with Design Centres in all major metros and sales presence across the country, Hafele India has, over the last 10 years, acquired a leading position in the Indian Architectural Hardware Industry.

Today, Hafele India employs over 500 people who cater to a wide customer base with the help of an efficient distribution network, comprehensive logistics system and a sophisticated warehouse located in Mumbai.

Hafele India lays pride in its diverse range of quality products, well-networked channel partners and unmatched service to customers; with an overall product range consisting of more than 150000 articles and 400 dealers across India. The ability of the company to understand the diverse Indian market and adapt to the changing tastes and trends, has made it an authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture fittings and kitchen fittings and accessories.

With this successful backing and the promise to grow in manifolds, the company has expanded to meet the ever-growing demands not only from India but also its neighbouring countries. Owing to this, Hafele India has spread its operations to countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and most recently, Sri Lanka.

The company has also forayed into related industries by launching independent product verticals namely Kitchens, Appliances, Lights, Sanitary and Quartz Surfaces to cater to the focused demands from these industries.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)