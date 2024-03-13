PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 13: Manga Srinivas Foods has officially partnered with Nutrihub, Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) and signed an MoU, marking a pivotal moment for innovation in millet-based products. This collaboration promises a fresh wave underscoring the commitment to advancing millet-based cuisines in the coming year. The signing ceremony took place at Nutrihub, IIMR in Hyderabad.

Dr. B. Dayakar Rao, CEO and Principal Scientist, Nutrihub, ICAR- Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) and Manideep Kavali, CEO and Managing Director of Manga Srinivas Foods officially signed the MoU aimed at advancing product development within the realm of millet-based offerings. The event was also attended by Telugu Mallesh, Director of Manga Srinivas Foods International Private Limited, highlighting the company's commitment to culinary innovation from its Hyderabad headquarters.

On this partnership, Manideep Kavali, CEO and Managing Director of Manga Srinivas Foods, said, "This partnership paves the way for unprecedented advancements in millet-based cuisine, leveraging cutting-edge technology to elevate product quality and nutritional value. With the imminent launch of Millet Factory outlets, we are excited to bring the goodness of millets to consumers across the nation."

Manga Srinivas Foods, best known for its dedication to millet-based food, is set to unveil an innovative dining venture, "Millet Factory," a Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) offering a variety of millet packaged foods, ranging from Millet Cookies, Millet Muffins, Nutribars, Millet Noodles - ready to eat to ready to cook options. Alongside physical locations, the company is expanding its digital footprint, making products accessible for purchase on mangasrinivas.com and Milletfactory.in. Committed to fostering healthier eating habits, Manga Srinivas Foods remains at the forefront of promoting innovation in millet-based offerings.

Manga Srinivas Foods is where quality and innovation converge in the FMCG realm. Offering a diverse range of Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) and nutritious millet-based products, it aims to satisfy every palate. Whether dining out or enjoying packaged goods at home, consumers can expect an exceptional fusion of tradition and modernity. With global export initiatives, Manga Srinivas Foods ensures its premium offerings reach customers worldwide.

