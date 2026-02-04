NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 4: Manipal Academy of BFSI (UNext Learning), India's premier institution for financial services skilling, is proud to announce its continued collaboration with the Central Bank of India (CBI) to train a specialized batch of 1,000 credit officers. This intensive residency program, conducted at the Manipal Academy of BFSI campus, aims to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and real-world banking expertise, ensuring new officers are ready to perform from their very first day on the job.

As a premier institution with an 18-year legacy of training over two lakh professionals, Manipal Academy of BFSI has curated a high-impact learning journey for Central Bank of India, that aligns with the current demands of the Indian economy. The program features a mix of academic rigor and practical application through simulation-led classrooms, mock bank branches, and digital learning journeys.

The current cohort represents a diverse cross-section of India, with 1,000 learners hailing from 25 different states. The group includes a strong representation of both men and women, as well as visually challenged learners, reflecting a shared commitment by both institutions toward inclusive growth and national representation.

Kalyan Kumar, MD and CEO of Central Bank of India, added during his visit to the academy, "At Central Bank of India, our collaboration with Manipal Academy of BFSI (MABFSI) represents a transformative step in building the future of banking excellence. Under the guidance of expert faculty, these officers are being equipped with specialised skills in due diligence, credit approval, underwriting processes, and business communication, blending technical proficiency with vital soft skills to excel in customer interactions amid today's competitive landscape. This structured approach is vital for achieving our vision of sustainable growth and supporting India's journey toward becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047".

Speaking about the partnership, Dr Soumyadip Roy, Associate Professor and Director in-charge of Manipal Academy of BFSI, stated: "At Manipal Academy of BFSI, we believe inbuilding a workforce that is ready to perform from the very first time they enter a branch. Two great institutions, Central Bank of India with its 114-year legacy and Manipal Group with its 80-year history in education have come together to empower these learners. Our curriculum is carefully curated to focus on the tech side of banking, from AI-driven risk assessment to digitized onboarding, ensuring these future bankers can balance technology with the high-trust nature of financial services."

The partnership between Manipal Academy of BFSI and Central Bank of India has spanned over 11 years, delivering nine structured programs to nearly 2,000 professionals to date. This

latest initiative focuses on deep proficiency in the credit job family, covering due diligence, credit underwriting, and risk management.

About MABFS

Manipal Academy of BFSI is a UNext Learning entity and part of the Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG). It is India's leading workforce development and professional education company, offering industry-relevant education for BFSI professionals.

Since 2008, Manipal Academy of BFSI has partnered with over 50 leading banks, insurance, and non-banking financial organizations and has trained over 2,00,000 professionals in the industry. As a result, more than one in five bankers in India is now our alumni.

