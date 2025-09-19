NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 19: Manthan School is delighted to announce the launch of its Nursery Programme, welcoming children aged 2.5 to 3.5 years into a nurturing environment that fosters creativity, confidence, and curiosity. The programme blends structured learning with playful exploration, laying the foundation for a joyful and meaningful educational journey. Manthan has years of excellence in providing high-quality education, and this initiative builds upon that legacy.

Also Read | Kullu Dussehra 2025 Dates in Himachal Pradesh: Know History, Significance, Rituals of the Week-Long Celebrations in Kullu Valley.

We have an integrated curriculum that is designed based on developmental milestones. This aligns with global practices, ensuring that learning is stress-free and enjoyable. We understand that the early years are crucial for shaping a child's personality and developing their learning habits. Our curriculum is thoughtfully crafted to encourage discovery, communication, and social interaction while promoting cognitive and motor development. Children engage in activities like storytelling, sensory play, music, art, and movement, helping them build emotional resilience, language skills, and confidence.

With small class sizes and a 1:10 teacher-student ratio, each child's interests and learning pace are supported in a nurturing atmosphere. Parents are encouraged to be active partners in their child's development, making the school-home connection a key part of the learning experience.

Also Read | 'Goa Ka Haunted Airport': YouTuber Akshay Vashisht Arrested for Spreading False Claims About Mopa Airport, Granted Late-Night Bail After Magistrate Slams Police for Skipping Due Process.

"At Manthan, we believe early learning should never be rushed. Our Nursery Programme allows each child to progress at their own pace, discovering joy and meaning through the refreshing process of play," said Ms. Sweety, Head of the Nursery Programme at Manthan School.

"Our Nursery programme is all about nurturing curiosity and building confidence from the very beginning," said Mr. Surjeet Singh, Principal of Manthan School. "We want every child to feel happy, safe, and excited to learn, and to grow in a safe and supportive environment. Along with early learning, we gently help children understand their feelings, make friends, and feel good about themselves, because emotional well-being is just as important as academics at this stage."

Manthan's early learning approach is built on values such as empathy, creativity, resilience, and collaboration. By providing a safe and stimulating space, the school helps children become confident learners who are ready to embrace challenges and build lasting friendships.

Manthan School will host the Little Learners Fun Fair on 21st September, 10:30 AM-1:30 PM. Parents and children can explore the new Nursery programme, meet educators, and enjoy hands-on activities that reflect the school's joyful approach to early learning.

"The Little Learners Fun Fair is a wonderful opportunity for parents to see how our environment encourages children to discover and express themselves freely," said Ms. Ruchika Upadhyay, Vice Principal of Manthan School. "We're committed to making early learning fun, engaging, and holistic."

For more information about Nursery admissions and the Little Learners Fun Fair, please contact Manthan School at 8455297919 / 8977039481 or visit www.manthanschool.org.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)