The Kullu Dussehra is an auspicious and famous festival celebrated in the Kullu Valley of Himachal Pradesh. Unlike the rest of India, where Dussehra marks the burning of Ravana’s effigies, the Kullu version begins on Vijayadashami day and continues for the next seven days. Kullu Dussehra is the renowned International Mega Dussehra festival observed in October in Himachal Pradesh state in northern India. It is celebrated in the Dhalpur maidan in the Kullu valley. This year, the Kullu Dussehra Festival 2025 in Himachal will start on the day of Vijayadashami, which falls on October 2 and will continue for the next 7 days. How India Celebrates Sharad Navratri: From Garba in Gujarat to Durga Puja in Bengal, Golu in Tamil Nadu and Bathukamma in Telangana.

On Vijayadashami, Lord Raghunath’s idol is placed on a beautifully decorated chariot and pulled by devotees, accompanied by traditional music, dance, and rituals. Kullu Dussehra is recognised as an international festival, drawing devotees and tourists from across the world. In this article, let’s know more about the Kullu Dussehra Festival 2025 date and the significance of the annual festival in the hill state. Kullu Dussehra Celebration Videos: Devotees Celebrate Festival in Himachal Pradesh With Grand Processions and Parades Along With Tableaus From Different Regions and Countries.

Kullu Dussehra 2025 Dates

Kullu Dussehra Festival 2025 starts on Thursday, October 2, this year and will end on Wednesday, October 8.

Kullu Dussehra Significance

Kullu Dussehra holds great significance for the people of Himachal Pradesh. Dussehra at Kullu commences on the tenth day of the rising moon, i.e. on Vijay Dashmi day and continues for seven days. Its history dates back to the 17th century when local King Jagat Singh installed an idol of Raghunath on his throne as a mark of penance.

After this, Lord Raghunath was declared the ruling deity of the Valley. During the Kullu Dussehra festival, hundreds of village deities from across the valley are carried in decorated palanquins to Kullu instead of burning Ravana’s effigy, like in other states. They gather at the Dhalpur Maidan to pay homage to Lord Raghunath.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2025 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).