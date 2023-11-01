BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 1: Manupatra, in association with GNLU, Gandhinagar, is thrilled to announce the launch of the first of its kind event, The Law Teachers Conclave 2023-24. This pioneering initiative kicks off with the West Region Conclave scheduled for November 4, 2023, at GNLU, Gandhinagar. Law teachers are a cornerstone of the legal education system, shaping the future of legal minds that will influence societies and justice systems. The Law Teachers Conclave 2023-24 brings together educators from diverse backgrounds, with varying experiences and expertise, onto a shared platform to foster professional growth, facilitate knowledge sharing, and provide valuable networking opportunities. The overarching theme of this conclave is "Law in Motion: Adapting Legal Pedagogy in Times of Rapid Change." The event will focus on addressing the diverse and pervasive challenges faced by legal educators in an ever-evolving landscape. It aims to engage stakeholders within the legal education sector to discuss pedagogical methods and equip educators with a clear perspective on what works, what doesn't, and what practical requirements are essential to better prepare students for the real world. In a Key Panel discussion, senior educators will share their most effective practices, the challenges they have encountered and the innovative solutions they have developed in response. Whether one is a seasoned educator or new to the world of legal teaching, this event promises valuable insights and takeaways for all. Few notable speakers at the conclave are: Justice M.R. Shah (retired from Supreme Court), Justice S.G. Shah (retired from Gujarat High Court ), Prof.(Dr.) S. Shanthakumar, Dr. Lalit Bhasin, Prof. (Dr.) Shashikala Gurpur, Industry veteran Akhil Prasad (Boeing), Manjaree Chowdhary (Maruti), Ami Parekh, Swathi Kamath, Nupur Sinha (CSJ), Dr. Kiran Rai and many more. Participation in this event is by invitation only and it is open to law teachers across India, whether they teach full-time, part-time, ad-hoc, or our visiting faculty members. Key Event Details: Event Name: The Law Teachers Conclave 2023-24Date: November 4, 2023Location: GNLU, Gandhinagar, IndiaTheme: Law in Motion: Adapting Legal Pedagogy in Times of Rapid Change Priyanka, COO Manupatra shared,

"Law Teachers are an important stakeholder in the ecosystem. Till date, there has not been a dedicated conclave which engages law teachers exclusively. The idea behind the conclave is about creating something that does not exist until now - a platform where the law teachers can come together, collaborate, facilitate knowledge sharing, and grow networks on an All-India basis. This conclave is an opportunity for legal educators to come together, share knowledge, and enhance their teaching methods, ultimately contributing to the growth and development of the legal education sector in India." Deepak Kapoor CEO shared that,

"The conclave can contribute to the development of a strong, cohesive academic community of law teachers, not only at regional level, but at an All India level. This sense of belonging and shared purpose can have a positive impact on the field of legal education as a whole. Collaborative efforts and the exchange of ideas can inspire innovation in the way law is taught. Sharing teaching techniques and strategies can lead to the development of more effective and engaging approaches to legal education, benefiting both teachers and students."

