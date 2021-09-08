Maharashtra (Mumbai) [India], September 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): Marathon Group, one of Mumbai's leading real estate developers with a presence across Mumbai with a portfolio spanning (into) commercial, affordable, and luxury residential and retail, today announced the launch of a new tower at Marathon Nexzone - its flagship, award-winning township at Panvel.

Bodhi is a proposed 33 storey tower and is the 15th and penultimate tower in the phase. It primarily features 1BHK flats with superb valley views. The 1BHK's are priced starting INR 51.7 lacs (all inclusive). The project also has 2 & 2.5 BHK flats starting INR 74 lacs (all inclusive) and offers the possibility of combining 1BHK's to make a deluxe 3 BHK.

"1BHK's are the most in-demand configuration in Panvel accounting for over 60% of the sales in the last year. We launched 1BHK's in phase 2 in March 2020 and saw a tremendous response, not just for the configuration but also the superb design of the flats - minimal space wastage, large windows, great views, plenty of storage space, and the favorite of customers - large terraces. With Bodhi, we wanted to continue catering to this strong demand", said Samyag Shah, Director, Marathon Group.

Marathon Nexzone features 16 towers spread over 25 acres. The project has over 2600 customers already and Marathon has delivered over 1300 homes with Occupation Certificate in the project with hundreds of families residing at the project in Phase 1 already. Nexzone is the fastest-selling project in the Panvel micro-market. The project saw strong sales momentum despite the lockdown, with over 500 homes sold since June 2020. Construction has also been progressing swiftly with over 300 homes delivered with OC during the lockdown and another 300 homes ready for delivery. Phase 2 construction is on at a record pace with the 1st tower already completed till the 4th slab.

The project is located on the arterial NH4B highway and is less than 15 minutes away from the upcoming airport and also close to Panvel station. Other large upcoming infrastructure projects like the Virar-Alibaug multimodal corridor and a proposed business district at Kharghar are set to provide a further boost.

"Panvel has long been touted to be one of the most promising locations in the country - that is now becoming a reality. The Navi Mumbai metro trials are set to start, the first phase of the airport is expected to be completed by 2023-24 and over 50% work on the Trans-Harbor sea link is complete. The Sea-Link will connect Nexzone to South Mumbai in under an hour," said Samyag Shah.

Marathon Nexzone offers a wide range of configuration, possession dates, and pricing choices to customers. Marathon aims to provide a complete township experience at Nexzone - the retail promenade is operational, a medical store is set to open soon plenty of schools, colleges, and shopping destinations are nearby. Marathon has delivered some of the amenities already like a play area, temporary gymnasium, indoor games and is making swift progress with the podium where most of the amenities are planned.

Please visit the website to learn more about the project and the new launch at marathon.in/nexzone

