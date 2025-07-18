VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 18: Marengo Asia Hospitals announced the launch of the Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS) in Gurugram, marking a pioneering step in transforming neuroscience and spine care. The hospital has also onboarded internationally renowned neurologist Dr. Praveen Gupta to lead this institute and head the neurology department. With a multidisciplinary clinical model, MAIINS brings together neurologists, spine surgeons, psychiatrists, psychologists, pain specialists, and rehabilitation experts to provide collaborative, comprehensive, protocol-driven care across a wide range of neurological and spine conditions.

Dr. Praveen Gupta is one of India's most awarded and respected neurologists. A gold medallist from AIIMS, New Delhi, Dr. Gupta has introduced several pioneering neurological treatments in the country, including Asia's first brain pacemaker for epilepsy, deep brain stimulation (DBS) for Parkinson's, and stem cell transplants for multiple sclerosis.

Dr. Raajiv Singhal, Founding Member, Managing Director & Group CEO, Marengo Asia Hospitals, said,--"At Marengo Asia Hospitals, we believe patients need to have the ease of accessing comprehensive care under one roof. With the launch of this institute, we take another significant step toward building specialised, outcome-driven Centres of Excellence that redefine accessibility, clinical leadership, and patient trust in neuro care across the region. Dr. Praveen Gupta brings not only deep clinical expertise but also a strong commitment to patient-first care, which aligns seamlessly with our vision."

The institute is equipped with robotic-assisted spine surgery systems, advanced neuro-monitoring, dedicated neuro ICUs, and integrated rehabilitation services, enabling seamless pre-operative, operative, and post-operative care.

Dr. Praveen Gupta, Chairman, MAIINS and Chief of Clinical Strategy, Growth and Innovation, Marengo Asia Hospitals, said,"It is a pleasure to join Marengo Asia Hospitals and head the Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS). With MAIINS, our objective is to bring together clinical depth, advanced infrastructure, and preventive approach to neurological and spine health. Together, we aim to improve early diagnosis, deliver long-term disease management, and integrate mental health and geriatric neurology into mainstream care."

MAIINS also introduces a clinic-based funnel model aimed at early detection and outpatient-to-inpatient continuity. Specialized clinics for memory disorders, vertigo, movement disorders, and chronic neuro-pain are designed to identify conditions at early stages and manage them proactively.

Adding his views, Dr. Saurabh Lall, Facility Director, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, said,"The launch of MAIINS marks a major leap in neurological and spine care delivery in Gurugram and surrounding regions. Located at a prime location of golf course extension road in Gurgaon, the facility is strategically positioned to serve not just the Millennium City but also key catchment areas across Delhi NCR and North India. The institute is aligned with our vision to expand our community outreach and establish clinic-based programs across residential clusters, educational institutions, and corporate hubs."

A strong focus has also been placed on community-based mental health and geriatric neurology. The institute's Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) model will offer outpatient psychological and psychiatric support for stress, anxiety, and neuropsychological resilience, targeting schools, workplaces, and residential communities. In parallel, its geriatric neurology program will deliver hyperlocal engagement and follow-up pathways for elderly patients, improving access, compliance, and outcomes.

With the launch of MAIINS in Gurugram, Marengo Asia Hospitals reinforces its position as a leader in high-acuity, protocol-led healthcare provider.

