PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16: M&S introduces Love That, a new campaign that celebrates the power of compliments.

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At its heart, Love That is rooted in a simple yet compelling belief: when style is assured, confidence follows - and compliments come effortlessly. It reflects fashion that feels composed, elevated and unmistakably M&S.

Through the Love That campaign, M&S is celebrating and encouraging compliments, both in person and on social media, proving that a quick moment of kindness can really brighten someone's day, boost confidence, and even inspire style choices; and of course, that's more likely if one is wearing M&S clothes.

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Brought to life this season through the M&S Summer collection, where refined design, modern silhouettes and thoughtful details come together to naturally draw compliments, the collection focuses on lightweight, breathable fabrics and versatile styling, designed to support everyday wear with ease. A balance of fluid and structured pieces ensures comfort alongside a polished look, while subtle accents add just the right amount of interest. Designed to transition seamlessly across work, leisure and social occasions, the range reflects a practical, contemporary approach to dressing - effortless, adaptable and confidently put together.

Extending the spirit of Love That beyond fashion and into everyday conversations, M&S has partnered with Radio Mirchi in a first-of-its-kind association. For the first time, Radio Mirchi temporarily replaces its iconic brand expression with 'Love That', aligning a media voice with a fashion philosophy. The move takes the language of compliments beyond clothing and into daily conversation.

The Love That expression is brought to life through select digital moments featuring actress Rakul Preet Singh, capturing how contemporary styles fit naturally into a confident, contemporary wardrobe.

Commenting on the launch, Manish Kapoor, Managing Director, M&S, said:

"Love That reflects how we want the brand to be experienced in India - through confident, modern style that people genuinely compliment. When the silhouette, design and detail are considered and refined, confidence follows, and compliments come naturally. This expression allows us to sharpen the M&S style voice while remaining true to the quality and values the brand has always stood for globally."

The Summer collection is now available across M&S stores in India and online.

About Brand/Notes to Editor

- In India, Marks & Spencer has over 85 stores, selling high quality, great value clothing, and beauty products- Established in 1884, Marks & Spencer is one of the UK's leading retailers with over 140 years of British heritage and takes pride in being special and different- Marks & Spencer has over 1,500 stores worldwide including Europe, Asia and the Middle East and flagship websites in over 100 markets. For more information on Marks & Spencer, please visit www.marksandspencer.in.- Marks & Spencer ensures that 100% of the cotton for M&S clothing is now more sustainably sourced, including cotton sourced as BCI Cotton- M&S also uses Fairtrade, organic and recycled cotton in clothing- For every M&S product, our clear goal is to only use responsibly sourced raw materials, including those derived from animals - for example we've banned the use of angora and alpaca in all M&S products- We were the first retailers to transparently publish details of the 500+ factories that make M&S clothing on our interactive supplier map, which includes the factory location, name, number of workers and gender split- In London, a dedicated team of designers, technologists and product developers focus on continually identifying new trends and developing fashion forward, high quality clothing

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2958149/Marks_Spencer_Love_That.jpg

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