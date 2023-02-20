New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI/PNN): On 07th Feb 2023, Under Achhi Aadat Campaign, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) India along with its implementation partner IJ Kakehashi Services Pvt. Ltd conducted a session on the importance of hand hygiene at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), New Delhi. The session was attended by 135 nursing students and 150 MBBS students.

The session was attended by Dr Arti Sood Mahajan, Director, Professor and HOD, Physiology, MAMC; Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director, Lok Nayak Hospital; and Ellen Beck, Principal, Ahilya Bai College of Nursing.

Also Read | Shark Attack in New Caledonia: Australian Tourist Attacked by Shark on Crowded Beach in Noumea, Succumbs to Injuries.

From Asahi Intecc Company Ltd, a Japanese medical equipment company which sponsored this session, Asim Ray, Business Director along with OSAWA Takeomi, Admin Manager conveyed warm greetings to the medical students.

A session was taken by Sanjay Kumar Panda, Managing Director of IJ Kakehashi, focussing on the major components of the Achhi Aadat Campaign and the 'Health Scenario in Japan.' Dr Ravi Kaushik, Associate Professor, MAMC took a very enlightening and educational session on "Health, Hygiene and Diseases: Physiology to Pathology".

Also Read | Honda's All-New Mid-Size SUV for India Gets Spotted While Road Testing; Find Key Details Here.

The medical students watched interactive videos of Achhi Aadat Campaign along with the Cells at Work, a "Moving Comic" by Kodansha Ltd., a Japanese publishing company which supports the campaign. The students enjoyed the session and understood the importance of inculcating the good habits of hand and nail hygiene.

A demonstration of proper hand wash was also shown by one of the medical students. After the session students shared their experience of AAC session:

"This program was really helpful for students like us who are preparing to be health care workers. Through this, many minute and at the same time the most important points were taught. It was really interesting and thank you for making us a part of this program." -: Nandana Nair B S (1st yr. BSc Hons Nursing).

Good quality education is the foundation of health and well-being. For people to lead healthy and productive lives, they need knowledge to prevent sickness and disease and today in this campaign we learnt about the most basic but most important practice that is hand hygiene that will help to prevent most of the diseases and I am so glad that I attended this campaign and got to know so many new things...Thank you JICA and the department of physiology, MAMC for arranging this Achhi Aadat Campaign. - Jehnifer Ali Khan ( B.Sc Hons. First year)

In 2021, JICA launched the Achhi Aadat Campaign to spread various hygiene practices among the population of India. Amid the COVID-19 pandemics, the campaign encouraged consistent and appropriate handwashing techniques, nail cleaning, and other hygiene practices.

In continuation, JICA in partnership with its project implementing partner IJ Kakehashi Services, collaborates with government organisations, private Japanese companies, NGOs, and other partner organisations to promote awareness among the people of India.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)