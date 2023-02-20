New Delhi, February 20 : The all-new upcoming Honda SUV is preparing big time for its launch in India, and now it has been spotted testing on the roads offering an idea about its overall looks.

Honda’s upcoming mid-size SUV will be further intensifying the cutthroat competition in the Indian SUV market. This new SUV is likely to hit out market during this year’s festive season. Let’s dig in to find more details. Toyota Corolla Cross-Based Bigger New SUV on the Anvil for India; Here’s All That We Know So Far.

All-New Honda SUV – Exterior Design :

The upcoming Honda SUV was spied testing the roads, albeit with heavy camouflage intact. Nevertheless, it did offer some idea about the overall exterior design. Hyundai Verna Next Generation Model India Launch Officially Confirmed; Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

The SUV will flaunt an upright front fascia with a bold grille and sleek headlights, keeping in line with Honda’s design philosophy for its SUVs. It could also be ascertained that the SUV will come with roof rails and a panoramic sunroof. The taillights are reminiscent of the new-gen WR-V, while a sweeping roofline and a tailgate-mounted spoiler could also be seen in the veiled test mule, indicating an urban-chick SUV with some typical SUV characteristics including squared off wheel arches.

A massive glasshouse and strong character lines were also clearly visible, while a careful look also shows a camera integrated in the ORVM, which indicates the feature of a 360-degree camera or a Lane Watch system feature from Honda.

All-new Honda SUV - Expected Powertrains :

The all-new Honda SUV is likely to borrow engines from the fifth-generation City, which is a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol mill and the 1.5-litre strong-hybrid powertrain. This engine will also make the new Honda SUV more competitive in the market. A 6-speed manual, a CVT, and an eCVT gearbox options are expected. There won’t be any diesel option as Honda is discontinuing all diesel engines for India just before the Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms come into effect from April 2023.

All-new Honda SUV - Launch Timeline and Competitors :

The all-new Honda midsize SUV is expected to launch by October, during the Indian festive season. Post its India launch the SUV will lock its horns with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2023 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).