Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], June 7: Vadodara-based Maximus International Limited (BSE: MAXIMUS.BO) (BSE: 540401) has achieved remarkable success in the financial year ending on March 31, 2023. With an astounding 44 per cent growth compared to the previous fiscal year, the company's total income has soared to an impressive Rs 101.28 crore.

Maximus has demonstrated exceptional resilience, maintaining its EBITDA margins for FY 23 and showcasing consistent and steady growth in its top line. Notably, the company achieved a significant leap of 40 per cent in EBITDA, amounting to an inspiring Rs 10.82 crore, which clearly highlights its unwavering progress.

This remarkable growth in revenue and EBITDA has directly resulted in a surge of over 55 per cent in the company's PAT, reaching an impressive Rs 7.28 crore for FY 23, surpassing the achievements of FY 22. Furthermore, Maximus has experienced an outstanding increase in EPS, with a notable climb from Rs 0.34 to Rs 0.55 per share. This exceptional growth of 60 per cent considering the corresponding previous financial year reflects the company's dedication and strategic decision-making.

By surpassing the Rs 100 crore milestone in top-line revenue, Maximus has not only met but exceeded its targets for FY 23, paving the way for an exciting future.

Maximus has consistently maintained a stable growth rate throughout all quarters of FY 23, showcasing its ability to overcome challenges while remaining profitable since its inception. As a leading manufacturer and distributor of specialty lubricants, with a strong presence in the African and Middle-Eastern markets, the company is well-positioned to seize new opportunities and achieve even greater heights.

Looking ahead, Maximus is poised to accelerate its growth, expand its margins, and enhance profitability through a strategic focus on product diversification and exploring untapped markets. With a solid foundation and a forward-thinking approach, Maximus is set for continued success and a future brimming with exciting possibilities.

https://www.maximusinternational.in/document?file=1658315428_company-profile2022.pdf

Maximus International Limited (MIL) is a subsidiary of Optimus Finance Limited (BSE Listed), a Vadodara-based non-banking finance company registered by the Reserve Bank of India. MIL was incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013.

MIL is engaged in importing, trading and exporting a wide range of products in various quantities and specifications to meet the variegated requirements of our clients for whom we act as a Resource/Intermediate Company.

