New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI/NewsReach): Mayfair Hotels & Resorts, a leading name in the hospitality industry, has announced its entry into the tea industry with the acquisition of the historic Jungpana Tea Garden in Darjeeling. The deal was completed in January 2022, and the company has since invested in the estate to enhance its infrastructure, increase productivity, and produce new tea blends. The group will also take care of the wellbeing of 250 families in the local community.

The Jungpana Tea Garden, also known as the "Queen of Darjeeling Hills, "has a rich history of over 100 years and is known for producing some of the world's finest teas. The estate spans over 400 acres and has an annual production capacity of approximately 60,000 kg of tea. The acquisition marks a significant step in Mayfair Hotels & Resorts' growth strategy and is expected to create a truly exceptional tea experience for its guests.

Also Read | 5 Times Malaika Arora Made White Colour Look the Hottest!.

"We are thrilled to add Jungpana Tea Garden to our portfolio of properties. The estate has a rich history and is renowned for producing high-quality tea. Our goal is to build on this legacy and create a truly exceptional tea experience for our guests," said Dilip Ray, Chairman of Mayfair Hotels & Resorts.

The acquisition is part of Mayfair Hotels & Resorts' strategy to diversify its business and offer guests unique experiences. The company plans to introduce new blends of tea and provide guests with the opportunity to participate in tea tasting and educational experiences.

Also Read | CEC Rajiv Kumar, Along with EC Anup Chandra Pandey & EC Arun Goel, Addresses a Press … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Mayfair Hotels & Resorts has already invested in the estate's infrastructure to enhance its productivity and produce new tea blends. The company plans to use modern technology and sustainable practices to improve the estate's efficiency and minimize its environmental impact. In 2022, Mayfair Hotels & Resorts sold the tea produced at Jungpana Tea Garden at Rs 22,000 per kg, making it one of the most expensive Darjeeling teas in the world. This is a testament to the estate's reputation for producing high-quality tea and the company's commitment to creating a truly exceptional tea experience for its guests.

"We believe that the Jungpana Tea Garden has enormous potential, not just as a tea-producing estate but also as a destination for tea tourism. We plan to leverage our expertise in the hospitality industry to create a unique tea-tourism experience that will attract visitors from all over the world. We want to showcase the beauty of Darjeeling and its rich tea culture to our guests," said Pooja Ray, Managing Director of Mayfair Hotels & Resorts.

Mayfair Hotels & Resorts is committed to supporting the local community and plans to provide employment opportunities to the local people while encouraging women's economic empowerment. The company also intends to support the development of the region through various corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The acquisition of Jungpana Tea Garden is a significant milestone for Mayfair Hotels & Resorts, and the company is excited to embark on this new journey.

"We are excited about our entry into the tea industry and believe that the Jungpana Tea Garden is an excellent addition to our portfolio of properties. As part of our efforts, we are restoring the historic British Royal Bungalow to an 8-bedroom luxury property, which we believe will set a new standard in the industry. The estate is scheduled to open its doors to guests in May 2023, and the team eagerly anticipates welcoming visitors to this exceptional property," said Mr. Ray.

For inquiries, please contact:

Mayfair Hotels & Resorts

Email: reservations@mayfairhotels.com

Website: https://www.mayfairhotels.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mayfairhotelsandresorts/

Phone: (+91) 9237500101

This story has been provided by NewsReach. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsReach)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)