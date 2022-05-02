New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI/SRV): ASBM University (formerly Asian School of Business Management), one of the leading universities in the country, is inviting applications for its MBA Dual Specialization course. This program is fully accredited by ACBSP (Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs, USA), the prestigious global accreditation body that provides students with access to 1200 ACBSP member institutions spread over 50 countries across the globe.

The 2-year course equips the students with general management concepts, skills, and their subsequent application while maintaining a strong focus on experiential learning. A student can choose a single or dual specialization from a wide range comprising Human Resource Management, Financial Management, Marketing Management, Operations Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, and Business Analytics. In addition, there are open electives to choose from depending on a student's preference. ASBM is the first university in the country to offer subjective and open electives as part of the same program.

With the aid of a host of electives, the faculty adopts innovative approaches and activity-based learning to make the budding leaders ready for the challenges of the changing business environment. Further, emphasis is placed on case analysis and presentation with a multi-disciplinary approach to sharpen the analytical and decision-making skills of the students. The Summer Internship Project (SIP), the Live Virtual/ Capstone Project, and the Business Sector Analysis bring industry orientation to the course with hands-on practice.

The Finishing School, with its psychometric and language labs, takes care of the communication and personality development skills of the students for better employability. Moreover, to supplement the curricular offerings, ASBM offers a holistic, amalgamated approach consisting of co-curricular and extra-curricular activities like conferences, seminars, lectures, debates, cultural events, social responsibility activities, games, festivals, and much more.

ASBM University has a collaboration with the Metropolitan State University (MSU), Minnesota, USA. After successful completion of the first year of the MBA program at ASBM, a student can pursue the second year of the study at MSU leading to a coveted American MBA degree with only one year's expenditure in the USA.

Further, students can avail the opportunity of the ASBM Business Incubator set up by the Department of MSME, Govt. of India. It helps startups develop by providing consultancy, basic business services, IP management, marketing research, and a comprehensive business training program. The Incubator has tied up with the National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB), Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India to foster a startup ecosystem in the country.

ASBM University, undoubtedly, is an industry-leading institution that strives for excellence and works continually toward nurturing global leaders. With its new-age pedagogy and vast industry connections, it has proven itself as the go-to educational hub. Owing to the deep-rooted industry linkages and a vast alumni network, numerous industry leaders such as HCL, Deloitte, ITC, GATI KWE, Kotak Mahindra, TATA AIG, TechMahindra, Reliance, ICICI Bank, Aditya Birla, HDFC Bank, SBI Life, Axis Bank, Ceasefire, Oyo and many others recruit from the institute.

Aspirants looking to apply for the MBA Dual Specialization program will require a bachelor's degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent marks along with valid CAT, XAT, MAT, CMAT, ATMA or ASBMUEE Test scores.

To know more about our MBA programmes, please visit - https://bit.ly/3rQQfrJ

