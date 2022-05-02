Parshuram Jayanti is observed to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Vishnu’s sixth incarnation, Maharishi Parshuram. Parshuram Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on the 3rd of May. According to the religious texts, he was born on the day of Akshaya Tritiya, Vaishakh Shukla Tritiya, which is considered to be an auspicious day to start new endeavours. People practice fasting the day before and end their fast on Parshuram Jayanti. To celebrate Parshuram Jayanti, people visit temples and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu. People also participate in donations and charity. When Is Akshaya Tritiya 2022? Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Muhurat and Significance.

It is believed that Maharishi Parshuram is the warrior avatar of Lord Vishnu and descended on earth to fight and remove evil. Parshuram was also a teacher and guru of Dronacharya. To mark the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti 2022, here is a collection of Parshuram Jayanti 2022 Wishes, Parshuram Jayanti 2022 HD Images and Parshuram Jayanti 2022 WhatsApp Messages.

Wishes For Parshuram Jayanti 2022

Happy Parshuram Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Parshuram Teaches Us That Shastra and Shaastra, Both Are Important in Life, and Those Who Know Both Will Always Survive. Happy Parshuram Jayanti.

Happy Parshuram Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy Parshuram Jayanti!

Happy Parshuram Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Parshuram Bless You With Power, Courage and Achievements. Happy Parshuram Jayanti

Happy Parshuram Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Seek the Blessings of the Strongest of All, Intellectual of All. Sending Warm Wishes on Parshuram Jayanti.

Happy Parshuram Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: All Those Who Have Strong Determination and Focus in Life Can Never Be Defeated. Wishing You a Very Happy Parshuram Jayanti.

People don’t pray to the idol of Parshuram because, according to Hindu mythology, he was the Sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, so people instead offer their prayers to Lord Vishnu. Hindus observe the day as a special religious occasion.

