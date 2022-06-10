Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI/PNN): MContent, the world's first Watch2Earn, fully decentralized content ecosystem, is teaming up with one of Bollywood's most sought-after writers/directors - Anurag Kashyap (Sacred Games) - to launch a unique mentorship and funding program for aspiring filmmakers and content creators in India and neighbouring countries. Kashyap, known for pathbreaking films like Black Friday, Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly, Raman Raghav 2.0, Manmarziyaan, and Bombay Velvet, amongst others, is amongst the leading filmmakers and producers in the country. Though starting as an independent artiste, Kashyap soon formed his distinct brand of cinema that's got its flavour and charm.

The program will be hosted on MContent's MSeed platform, which allows content creators to apply by first downloading MContent and then uploading a 2-3 minute pitch video. These videos can then be viewed and voted on by the MContent community, consisting of consumers and investors worldwide. Top-rated projects will then be shortlisted, and four will be selected. The winners will have the opportunity to be mentored by Anurag Kashyap and other leading filmmakers and ultimately have their dream film project produced and exhibited by MContent.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) To Come With 45W Fast Charging Support: Report.

"With this program, the winning content creators selected will not only be getting the funding needed to bring their film projects to life but also invaluable experience working under the tutelage of an award-winning filmmaker," notes MContent, founder and CEO Umair Masoom. "Anurag Kashyap is one of Bollywood's finest, and his participation in this program is emblematic of the calibre of talent we at MContent are looking to partner with for our unique #Watch2Earn content streaming platform and custom cinema for the metaverse, the MContent Cineverse."

MContent developed its Watch2Earn and MSeed technology platforms to address aspiring filmmakers' funding and mentorship challenges. For the current program, Anurag Kashyap taped a special video explaining how the platform works and how to participate in his inimitable style, seen here.

Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin Compares Himself to Peter the Great To Justify Russia's Invasion of Ukraine.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WaEEfAxQoqA&feature=youtu.be

"I'm excited to have collaborated with the only global #Watch2Earn content ecosystem developed by MContent and backed by the Gargash group," said Anurag Kashyap. "I was impressed with the vision and believe in the scalability of their web3-based decentralization solution, which can convert content viewers into content owners. This product now shows the world a glimpse of film and television's future."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)