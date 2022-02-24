New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI/PNN): If an animal is man's best friend, the horse Basharat made his owner Waahiid Ali Khan proud by winning the prestigious Malaysia Cup 2022 at Kolkata, Royal Calcutta Turf Club, the other day.

Consul General of Malaysia, Sanjay Budea handed over the much-coveted trophy to an excited Waahiid Ali Khan, noted media personality and entrepreneur who heads Sshaawn Horses and Sports along with partners Shaista Waahiid Ali khan. Ayub Aga and Nishant Bhuse.

"Basharat is our prized possession. We as a team feel proud and elated, and naturally so, to have pulled off such a challenging competition by winning the tough race," said a visibly happy Waahiid Ali.

With R S Bhatti as jockey and Shyam Habbu as a trainer, Basharat has ignited the ambition of Waahiid Ali further to maintain the winning streak ahead..!

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

