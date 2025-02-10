BusinessWire India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 10: Medicall, India's Largest & No. 1 Medical Equipment Exhibition, 39 successful editions since 2006. Medicall is organized in Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad & Kolkata covering all 5 regions of India with over 65,000+ Sq.mt of Exhibition Space. It serves as platform for showcasing cutting-edge medical technologies, knowledge sharing, networking among healthcare professionals & industry leaders. Medicall Kolkata, East India's largest B2B Medical Equipment Trade Fair will be held from 15-17 Feb '25 at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Kolkata. 15,000+ Healthcare Professional, more than 350 exhibitors with 1,00,000+ products and services will be at display. The 40th edition of Medicall will focuses on all the needs of a hospital from surgical cotton to the latest imaging equipment and surgical tools, etc.

Medicall organizes Interactive Brainstorm, the showstoppers of Medicall. At Medicall, medicine meets management providing intellectually stimulating Seminars, Workshops, Unconference and Ask all - open discussion sessions for the Medical Fraternity to acquire and disseminate knowledge on the business aspects of running Hospitals. The Interactive Healthcare Intelligentsia at Brainstorm Medicall dishes out nuggets of wisdom in a nutshell. Also, Medicall Introduces Medicall academy with an objective of nurturing Talent and skill development through Simulation-based workshops, inducing hands-on experience with new skills and technologies used in Health care industry.

For more details please visit: http://www.medicall.in

"Small and medium-sized hospital owners from tier II and III cities cannot afford to have qualified purchase managers. Equipment companies also do not have adequate sales force to meet all these hospital owners. Since I have undergone the difficulty for my hospital, I thought Medicall will bring in all equipment manufacturers under one roof."

Dr. S. Manivannan, Founder & CEO, Medicall

Why Exhibit Medicall

* To Generate more Leads* Meet More than 10,000 Hospital owners and Top Decision makers* To strengthen relationships with Existing clients & partners* Identify your Ideal Dealers & Distributors to promote your business* Perfect Platform to launch your product & services* Build your Brand

The Profile of Visitors:

Doctors - Physicians & SurgeonsHospitals owners & Decision MakersMedical DirectorsCEOsHospital AdministratorsPurchase ManagersBiomedical EngineersCIOs, CTOs, CFOs, IT ManagersHealthcare ProfessionalsOwners of Diagnostic & other Healthcare CentresDealers, Distributors & ManufacturersImporters & Exporters

Key policymakers from the governmental sectors

Deans & AcademiciansHealthcare ConsultantsHospital planners, designers & architectsNursing & Paramedical professionals

Top Reasons to Visit Medicall

* To buy Equipment / services for the Hospital / Clinic* To get dealerships from International Companies and reputed Indian companies* To get the best and latest in Healthcare Industry* To get updates on innovations in the field of Healthcare* To meet collaborating partners* To get to know about the Healthcare Industry* To attend and participate in thought-provoking conferences and seminars* To attend special 1-1 business meets

Partial List of Products

Brainstorm Medicall Workshops and Seminars

The show stoppers of Medicall are its seminars and workshops. Much care is put into this section to ensure they are not didactic and uni-directional but highly interactive and responsive.

The Interactive healthcare Intelligentsia at BrainStorm Medicall dishes out nuggets of wisdom in a nutshell. Seminar Topics and Schedule:

