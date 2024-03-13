PNN

New Delhi [India], March 13: In the vibrant landscape of Indian influencers, 2024 witnesses the ascendancy of ten remarkable individuals who transcend boundaries and redefine success in their respective fields. From visionary entrepreneurs and trailblazing wellness advocates to cricket legends and literary powerhouses, these personalities embody resilience, innovation, and a commitment to positive change. Each one, a beacon of transformative wisdom, inspires generations and leaves an indelible mark on India's diverse and dynamic cultural tapestry.

1.H.S. Bhatia

In the realm of Indian entrepreneurship, H.S. Bhatia emerges as a seasoned visionary with over three decades of transformative experience. Renowned for launching and expanding businesses across diverse sectors, Bhatia currently serves as the Manufacturing & Marketing Partner for the esteemed South Korean MNC, DAEWOO, steering their products into the Indian market encompassing Power, Energy, Solar, Home Entertainment, and Appliances, including Electric Vehicles. His innovative approach involves leveraging deep industry insights to create, scale, and optimize products, leaving an indelible mark on societal progress. Bhatia's mission is rooted in delivering innovative, world-class products at affordable prices, influencing not only individuals but entire communities. In a competitive landscape, his commitment to impactful work resonates, reflecting a dedication to pioneering solutions that elevate the Indian consumer experience.Please visit for more information https://www.daewooindia.in/

2. Gaurav Dwivedi

Gaurav Dwivedi, India's Best Emerging Motivational Speaker and Human Behaviour Expert, stands as a beacon of transformative wisdom. With over 25,000 global students, he's a sought-after figure, enlightening individuals on human behavior intricacies. Corporates benefit from his expertise, learning the nuances of behavior analysis, high-ticket sales, and career growth strategies. Gaurav's journey from a government officer to a successful entrepreneur inspires many. India's best Face Reader Gaurav Dwivedi has won various awards for his remarkable work in the field of human behavior analysis. Not just a coach, Gaurav's impactful webinars and seminars globally catalyze life transformations. His influential aura extends to mentoring politicians, celebrities, and aspiring entrepreneurs, embodying his mission to guide people towards an abundant and fearless life. Please Visit for more Information: https://gauravdwivedi.in/frw/

3. Parth Bansal

Meet Parth Bansal, a dynamic 24-year-old entrepreneur and the visionary founder of ToneOp Fit, a game-changer in the health and wellness arena. What sets ToneOp Fit apart is Parth's commitment to personalized well-being. Unlike generic AI-driven platforms, ToneOp Fit thrives on human interaction. Parth and his team delve into individual needs, crafting bespoke health plans, including diet, workout, and yoga, tailored to one's Ideal Body Weight (IBW). With a focus on affordability, regional diet options, and Milind Soman's endorsement, ToneOp Fit transforms healthy living into an enjoyable, accessible journey. Beyond his entrepreneurial success, Parth emerges as an influential figure, advocating for preventive healthcare and inspiring a generation to embrace holistic wellness. Please Visit for More information: https://www.toneopfit.com/

4. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, the epitome of Indian cricket, stands as a global icon and the former captain of the Indian national cricket team. Recognized for his prowess as a right-handed batsman and occasional medium-fast bowler, Kohli's cricket journey is intertwined with numerous records and accolades. Currently donning the jersey for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and representing Delhi in domestic cricket, Kohli's impact extends far beyond national borders. Widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history and the preeminent of the 21st century, he holds records for the highest run-scorer in T20I and IPL, ranking third in ODIs, and securing the fourth-highest spot in international cricket. Kohli's legacy is etched in the annals of cricket, a testament to his unparalleled skill and commitment to the sport.

5. Dr. Nironmoy Mukherjee

Dr. Nironmoy Mukherjee, the distinguished CEO of six Mumbai-based private limited companies, is a visionary leader and accomplished author. With a mantra to conquer every domain, he's earned accolades for his outstanding contributions, particularly in education and training, having mentored over 50 thousand students globally. Recently awarded a PhD and D-Litt from esteemed institutions like Cambridge University, his commitment to excellence knows no bounds. Rooted in the principles of honesty and industrious labor, Dr. Mukherjee's influence reaches beyond business, fostering transformative thinking. His multiple world records in vocabulary learning and academic achievement reflect a commitment to self-improvement. As an influential personality, he continues to explore diverse subjects, leaving an enduring impact on business, education, literature and science.

Visit for more information:https://youtube.com/shorts/EJoN97Swdjw?si=jINLPPfgh8HK_PIE

6. N. R. Narayana Murthy

Nagavara Ramarao Narayana Murthy, an iconic figure in the Indian business landscape, co-founded Infosys and played multifaceted roles, including chairman, CEO, president, and chief mentor, steering the company to global prominence. His visionary leadership and commitment to excellence positioned Infosys as a trailblazer in the IT industry. Even after retirement, Murthy continued to contribute as chairman emeritus, embodying his dedication to the company's success. His net worth of $4.1 billion, as of April 2023, reflects his financial acumen, earning him the 711th rank among the world's wealthiest, according to Forbes. Murthy's impact extends beyond business, influencing corporate governance standards and inspiring future generations in India's entrepreneurial landscape.

7. Deepak HegdeIn the dynamic realm of HR and recruitment solutions, Deepak Hegde stands out as the visionary force behind Parabola since 2018. With a passion for reshaping industry norms, Deepak, an Engineering Graduate, brings a unique blend of creativity and problem-solving skills to the table. Parabola's excellence in Recruitment and Payroll solutions sets it apart, with Deepak at the helm raising industry standards. What distinguishes him is the belief that entrepreneurship is a continuous learning journey, emphasizing experience, knowledge, and responsibility. Recognized as the Best Emerging Entrepreneur of 2022, Under 30 Visionary Leader - 2023, and Most Prominent Young Leader of the Year - 2023, Deepak's influence extends beyond Parabola. His commitment to innovation is further evident in two additional startups focused on Education and Healthcare, reflecting a service-centric approach.

8. Rohit kumar

Rohit Kumar, a visionary entrepreneur, reshapes the hospitality landscape by introducing innovative solutions and cultivating successful ventures. Dedicated to fostering growth, he specializes in mitigating revenue loss for hotels and resorts through a groundbreaking Loyalty and Marketing support system with zero operational costs. Unlike competitors, Rohit prioritizes unparalleled services, member engagement, and provides complimentary marketing, showcasing a commitment to holistic excellence. An influential figure with a revolutionary impact, Rohit's dedication to positive change and transformative leadership inspires others to overcome obstacles and contribute to substantial improvement. Emerging from a middle-class background, he defied conventional advice, forging his unique path and establishing a distinct identity through resilience, determination, and unwavering passion.Please visit for more information https://linkedin.com/in/rohit-kumar-3429b7ab

9. Mayaa SH Mayaa SH is a feminist, a literary powerhouse and advocate for women's empowerment. Mayaa SH also known as Mayaa Devi, Mayaa Tai, Mayaa Di, Mayaa Audio SH, Pushpa 'The Fire', Padma Of The East, Lady Robin Hood, Lady Karl Marx, MS Dhoni Of Writing, Female Chulbul Pandey and Lady Gandhi is a known name in Contemporary Literature.She is a Multi-National and State Award Winner, a ten times a World Record Holder, An Artist, a Podcaster, a Record Chart Topping International Fastest Anthology Co-Authoress and has been chosen as number 1 The Modern Literary Stars Of India, 2022 by Cherry Book Awards for making valuable contribution to Contemporary Indian Literature. She has challenged societal norms through her bold narratives. Mayaa's significance as a feminist icon lies in her fearless transgression of boundaries and her ability to voice the feminine perspective, making her an essential force in contemporary literature.

10. Dr. Prashanta Patra

In the realm of impactful and influential personalities shaping 2024, Dr. Prashanta Patra emerges as a transformative figure. A distinguished Ex-Defence Personnel, Dr. Patra leads QuickFinz's ground breaking initiative and continues project Veer Gaurav, Scholar Hunt, Gramin Suswasthya Balay (Cancer Screening and awareness project) & Tribal Education under DullBook Foundation dedicated to empower special categories such as ex-defence personnel, LGBT community, and acid survivors. His visionary leadership blends financial acumen with a genuine commitment to societal well-being, offering tailored skill development and training programs that foster acceptance and inclusivity.

Dr. Prashanta Patra's strategic direction not only propels QuickFinz to unique heights but also envisions a broader positive societal transformation. Celebrating success stories like that of a transgender individual achieving financial independence, Dr. Patra continues to inspire. Looking ahead, QuickFinz, under his guidance, plans to expand its positive influence with the launch of 'Scholar Hunt,' an innovative online educational platform aimed at recognizing and uplifting India's Genius Brain. Dr. Prashanta Patra stands out as a dynamic force, driving meaningful change and drawing inspiration in 2024.Please visit for more information https://dullbookfoundation.org/

As these influential personalities shape the narrative of 2024, their collective impact extends far beyond individual accomplishments. Together, they symbolize the spirit of progress, resilience, and dedication to societal well-being. As they continue to inspire and drive meaningful change, their stories serve as a testament to the power of passion, innovation, and unwavering commitment. In a world of evolving challenges, these ten individuals stand as beacons of hope, shaping a future where success is not just a personal triumph but a catalyst for positive transformation across diverse realms.

