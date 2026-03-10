Meet Mr. Tru from truTRTL Home Appliances at AAHAR 2026 as the Brand Expands Its Appliance Ecosystem

New Delhi [India], March 10: truTRTL Home Appliances, a rapidly growing Made in India home and kitchen appliance brand, has announced its participation in AAHAR 2026, one of India's largest B2B exhibitions for the food, hospitality and kitchen equipment industry. The event will take place from 10th to 14th March 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, bringing together manufacturers, distributors, retailers, hospitality operators and industry stakeholders from across the country.

At the exhibition, truTRTL will present its expanding portfolio of home and kitchen appliances designed for everyday use, while also introducing visitors to Mr. Tru of truTRTL Home Appliances, the brand's mascot that represents its philosophy of reliability, thoughtful product design and long term value.

Building a Value Driven Appliance Brand

truTRTL Home Appliances has emerged as a fast growing brand focused on building practical, reliable and fairly priced appliances for modern households. The company is backed by over two decades of manufacturing experience.

The brand has built its presence across India by focusing on products designed for real daily usage rather than feature heavy marketing claims. Its portfolio includes a growing range of air fryers, egg boilers, sandwich makers, electric kettles, personal blenders and fans, along with other compact appliances.

All products are ISI certified and designed with a strong focus on safety, durability and performance.

With India's appliance market expanding alongside urbanisation and changing lifestyle patterns, truTRTL has positioned itself as a brand that focuses on honest specifications, dependable performance and long term usability.

Commenting on the company's participation at AAHAR 2026, Manish Verma, Director, truTRTL Home Appliances, said,

"AAHAR is one of the most important platforms for the food and hospitality ecosystem in India. For us, it is an opportunity to showcase how thoughtfully designed appliances can support modern kitchens and everyday cooking needs. Through truTRTL, we are focused on building products that deliver consistent performance, honest specifications and long term reliability. As we continue to expand our product range and distribution footprint, we are also looking forward to building strong partnerships with distributors, brands and corporates who share a similar vision of creating practical value for consumers."

The Philosophy Behind Mr. Tru

At AAHAR 2026, visitors will also be introduced to Mr. Tru of truTRTL Home Appliances, the brand's mascot inspired by the turtle. Mr. Tru represents the values that guide the company's approach to product design and brand building.

In a market often influenced by aggressive marketing, exaggerated performance claims and constant product hype, Mr. Tru represents a different philosophy. The character symbolises reliability, patience and thoughtful decision making.

Through Mr. Tru, the company communicates its belief that products should focus on doing the basics right rather than chasing trends. The emphasis remains on building appliances that deliver consistent everyday performance and provide genuine long term value to customers.

Expanding Partnerships and Distribution

As part of its participation at AAHAR 2026, truTRTL is looking to strengthen its presence across the country by building new partnerships within the appliance ecosystem.

The company is currently exploring collaborations with

* Regional and national distributors interested in expanding appliance distribution networks* Consumer brands looking for co branded appliance collaborations* Corporate gifting companies seeking reliable appliance gifting solutions* Corporates and organisations interested in bulk procurement and partnership programs* Content creators and product reviewers focused on home, lifestyle and kitchen technology

These partnerships are expected to support the company's next phase of growth as it expands both its product range and market reach.

Looking AheadAs Indian households continue to adopt compact and purpose driven appliances, the company believes the demand for reliable, functional and fairly priced kitchen solutions will continue to grow.

At AAHAR 2026, truTRTL aims to showcase how its product portfolio and brand philosophy are aligned with these changing consumer needs.

Visitors attending the exhibition will be able to explore the company's appliances, interact with the team behind the brand and meet Mr. Tru of truTRTL Home Appliances, the mascot that represents the brand's commitment to reliability, simplicity and everyday value. Please Visit for More Information : www.truTRTL.com

