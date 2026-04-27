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Agency News Agency News Business News | MeetingKart Launches Affordable 1:1 Video Networking Platform for Indian Students at Just Rs.24 Per Session Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], April 27: MeetingKart (meetingkart.com), a new-age student networking platform, today announced its official launch, offering Indian students the ability to connect with peers nationwide through affordable 1:1 video calls. Priced at just ₹24 for a 5-minute session, MeetingKart aims to democratize access to real conversations around studies, career guidance, and shared experiences.

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 27: MeetingKart (meetingkart.com), a new-age student networking platform, today announced its official launch, offering Indian students the ability to connect with peers nationwide through affordable 1:1 video calls. Priced at just ₹24 for a 5-minute session, MeetingKart aims to democratize access to real conversations around studies, career guidance, and shared experiences.

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In an increasingly digital world where students rely heavily on social media and static content, MeetingKart introduces a simple yet powerful concept: real-time, human connection. Whether it's understanding a college experience, exploring career paths, preparing for interviews, or getting advice from someone who's "been there," the platform enables direct interaction in a structured and accessible way.

"Students often struggle to find the right guidance at the right time," said the founder of MeetingKart. "We wanted to create a platform where anyone can reach out to another student, have a quick conversation, and gain clarity all at a price point that feels effortless."

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Bridging the Gap Between Curiosity and ClarityMeetingKart is designed to serve a wide range of student needs. From undergrad students exploring postgrad/internship options to postgrads seeking jobs or career direction, the platform connects users with peers who can share firsthand insights.

Unlike traditional mentorship platforms that are often expensive or limited to experts, MeetingKart focuses on peer-to-peer interactions. The belief is simple: students learn best from other students who are just a few steps ahead in the same journey.

Users can browse profiles, choose who they want to connect with, and initiate a 5-minute video call instantly or schedule it for later. Each session is short, focused, and efficient making it easy to fit into a busy student schedule.

Monetization for Student CreatorsA unique aspect of MeetingKart is its built-in monetization model. Students who take calls on the platform earn ₹20 per session, enabling them to monetize their knowledge, experiences, and time. ₹4 is kept by meetingkart as platform fee.

This creates a win-win ecosystem:

- Callers get affordable, relevant advice

- Hosts earn income by helping others

For example, a student from IIM can share preparation tips with aspirants, a design student can guide someone on portfolio building, or a commerce student can explain internship pathways. Every experience becomes valuable.

"MeetingKart is not just a networking tool it's an opportunity for students to build personal brands and earn while helping others," the founder added.

Simple, Transparent PricingAt just ₹24 for a 5-minute call, MeetingKart removes the friction typically associated with paid consultations. There are no hidden fees or complicated pricing tiers. The low entry barrier encourages experimentation and frequent usage.

The platform also ensures that hosts are fairly compensated, keeping the majority of the revenue with them. This transparency builds trust and encourages more students to participate actively.

Built for India, Designed for ScaleMeetingKart is built specifically with Indian students in mind, addressing challenges like accessibility, affordability, and relevance. The platform supports a wide range of use cases, including:

- College selection guidance

- Exam preparation strategies

- Career exploration (tech, consulting, startups, etc.)

- Internship and placement advice

- Skill-building discussions

- Peer networking and collaboration

With India's massive student population and growing demand for personalized guidance, MeetingKart is positioned to scale rapidly across cities and educational segments.

Early Adoption and GrowthSince its soft launch, MeetingKart has already seen strong interest from students across top colleges and universities. Early users have highlighted the platform's ease of use, affordability, and the value of real conversations over passive content consumption.

"I spoke to a senior from my dream college for just ₹24 it gave me more clarity than hours of YouTube videos," said one early user.

Another student shared, "I started taking calls about my internship experience and made money while helping others. It feels great to contribute."

The Future of Student NetworkingMeetingKart envisions becoming the go-to platform for student interactions in India. Future updates may include longer session options, group discussions, verified expert profiles, and AI-powered recommendations to match users with the most relevant peers.

At its core, the platform is built on a simple idea: everyone has something valuable to share, and someone else is willing to pay a small amount to learn it.

About MeetingKartMeetingKart is a peer-to-peer video networking platform that enables Indian students to connect for short, meaningful conversations. With sessions priced at ₹24 for 5 minutes and a creator-first earning model, MeetingKart is redefining how students seek guidance, share knowledge, and build connections.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)