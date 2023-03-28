New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI/ATK): As per the insights, the Indian OTT platform- DON CINEMA is all set to launch its new OTT platform E CINEMA with attaching strings to the worldwide renowned Hollywood company UVT STUDIO to join the production and global releases.

Reports show that recently his parents' company Pen N Camera LLC has been registered in the world of Hollywood, USA.

Also Read | Apple's Long Speculated Electric Car To Get Parts Created by iPhone 3D Sensor Supplier.

For the near future of the platform, Ashok Khullar, the Founder of UVT STUDIO USA, A Hollywood production company, and Mehmood Ali, the Founder of Don Cinema & Pen Camera International, collaborate on the new film SECRET EYES. The Star-studded Casting will be done together by Hollywood and Bollywood. DON CINEMA has appeared achieved success in capturing the audience and PEN N CAMERA possesses more than 2000 films and has produced & released 179 web series, over 80 films in India & 40 films internationally.

In phase 2.0 E CINEMA the app had been upgraded with the thriving demand and is about to release new original films, web series as well as reality shows.

Also Read | BSEB 10th Results 2023 Date: Bihar Board To Announce Class 10th Exam Result Soon on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Know Steps To Check Score.

The team is coming up with a Music label this APRIL 2023 as the other side Dx whereas per the sources, an international felicitation is a new surprise on the way.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)