PNN

New Delhi [India], March 11: Don Cinema, the popular OTT platform launched in 2019 by Mehmood Ali, is set to undergo a major transformation. With a commitment to embracing cutting-edge technologies and enhancing user experience, Ali has announced the re-launch of the Don Cinema app.

"We're not just upgrading features," Ali stated. "We're elevating our content to international standards."

The ambitious plans include the introduction of original series such as Secret Eyes set in Spain, Europe, slated to debut in April 2024. Following closely is the commencement of filming for Ana in the UK in June 2024, followed by Ravan Alive in Mexico in July 2024, and 1914 Komagata Maru in Hong Kong and Canada in September 2024.

But Ali's vision extends beyond international borders. Don Cinema is also venturing into diverse regions of India. Amar Jyoti will explore the landscapes of Kashmir and Assam, while Moon Devil will unfold its story in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Goa. Additionally, Sankat Mochan promises to captivate audiences in Hyderabad and MAHAKAAL in Madhya Pradesh. Also, Ali is planning music videos, shorts film and web series shooting all over the world.

Along with that Don Cinema is also coming up with TOKERS HOUSE, THE VIRAL VILLA, INDIA's ICONIC INFLUENCER i.e. the influencer's reality show.

With this ambitious expansion, Don Cinema aims to redefine the streaming experience by delivering quality content to audiences worldwide. Stay tuned for more updates as Don Cinema continues to push boundaries and set new standards in the world of entertainment.

