Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) wholly owned subsidiary, MeghaGas, now known as Megha City Gas Distribution Private Limited (MCGDPL), will be the authorised entity to execute the City Gas Distribution (CGD) projects across India.

In a letter recently to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), the MEIL sought an authorisation transfer to MCGDPL, which has been granted. Henceforth all dealings, including all operations, and administrative functions, will come under the MCGDPL.

The company is executing City Gas Distribution network projects in 22 Geographical Areas across 62 districts in the country, covering 10 states. The states are Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

It has already laid over 2,000 km of MDPE line and over 500 km of steel pipelines in different locations. The company operates over 60 CNG stations and is servicing over 80,000 domestic household connections. For implementing CGD, the company has invested over Rs 1,000 crore till date and will be investing over Rs 10,000 crore over the next five years.

MEIL began its journey as a small fabrication unit in 1989. With its projects and activities spread across multiple sectors, it rose from a local to a global corporation. It has made its mark across 20 countries in the last three decades. The company operates in Irrigation, Oil and Gas, Transport, Power, Telecom, and Defence sectors.

