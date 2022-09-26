Chelsea Football Club are currently mulling over a €30 million bid for Fulham midfielder Luke Harris, according to a report. The London-based outfit are in hunt for new players to bolster their midfield this season. Harris is one of the top options to new Chelsea boss Graham Potter who is a long-term admirer of the player. The Blues want to rope in the Wales international in a bid to pair him up with N'golo Kante and Jorginho in the middle of the park in a few matches, given his fitness level. Jude Bellingham Transfer News: Manchester City Join Manchester United, Liverpool in Race For Borussia Dortmund Midfielder

According to a report from The Mirror, Chelsea are weighing up the asking price of Fulham for Luke Harris. The 17-year-old midfielder has signed a professional contract with his current club this summer, but he is yet to make a top flight appearance. After the departure of former boss Thomas Tuchel, Potter has been given green light to rope in new players by the Blues management. Chelsea have not been at the same level of the Premier League clubs like Manchester City and Arsenal, suffering setbacks in their previous few games. Is is expected that they could submit a formal bid to Fulham for Harris in the January transfer window.

