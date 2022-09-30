New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/ATK): If you have not been living under the rock in the past year, most likely, you are aware that the crypto market is going through a rough patch, to say the least.

What looked like a recovery phase at the end of the summer turned out to be yet another correction, where most of the community was rooting for the successful completion of the Merge.

Alas, the long-anticipated upgrade is completed, but the price of ETH has gone down significantly along with the rest of the market, which is currently hovering just below the 1 trillion mark at the time of writing.

However, not all is lost, and there is a light at the end of the tunnel with three meme coins - Big Eyes Coin, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin - here to save the crypto fortress from the advancing army of white walkers. Join me in today's editorial to see why now might be the time to immerse into the world of cryptocurrencies. Let's dive in.

Big Eyes Coin: A Meme Coin To Rule Them All

Although being a new kid on the crypto block, Big Eyes Coin has the potential to surpass the competition with inherent style and cuteness. Inspired by an anime cat design, this project has swept the community away with its conspicuous aesthetics and multiple perks offered to the holders of its native token, BIG. Although dog-themed coins are the backbone of the current meme crypto community, it does not mean there is no room for a new trend.

Big Eyes Coin cleverly leverages its unique tone of being cute and funny while providing its token holders multiple opportunities to earn passive income and save the planet.

Its marketing strategy goes hand in hand with the project's objective to become the meme coin to rule the animal kingdom. Whether you want to flip your favourite NFTs, earn money through liquidity and staking, or simply participate in the fascinating development of this new token, everyone will be able to find something. As long as you buy BIG during the presale, which only has one more stage left, you will be good to enjoy what the Big Eyes Coin community has to offer.

Dogecoin Soon To Rising From The Ashes

It is no secret that Dogecoin has not been doing great recently, going through ups and downs along with the rest of the altcoins. However, not many know about that, but since 2021, the Doge community has been developing their own transition from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake, which still can be seen on the Dogecoin Trailmap.

Although the leading proponent of this transition was the founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Biterin himself, who is currently preoccupied with Ethereum's Merge, the possibility of this happening in 2023 is closer than you think.

Given this meme coin's worldwide popularity and the Merge's recent success, analysts tend to believe that when this transition takes place, there is every chance of seeing double- or triple-digit growth percentages on the chart again. So, buckle up and get ready, as Doge is coming back.

Shiba Inu: "Don't Discount Me Too Soon

The ongoing crypto market volatility has considerably impacted another meme coin like Shiba Inu (SHIB), whose price went into the stratosphere, showing unprecedented growth in 2021. Despite the frowning crypto winter, certain SHIB holders are betting on the asset to rally by increasingly accumulating the coin ignoring the current market conditions.

Notably, the "Dogecoin killer" added about 35,834 new holders within the past three months, which is a lot even for a functioning DeFi totalling billions in capitalisation project, nay the meme coin. Still not convinced? According to the IntoTheBlock data, about 30 per cent of SHIB HODLers have been holding the asset for over one year, meaning that the investors have refrained from selling despite the downturn.

Whether you want to join this wild ride or remain in a safe zone, the choice is yours, but Shiba Inu has the potential to take names and rise into the top-10 cryptos by market capitalization, regardless of your decision.

For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG), please visit the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)