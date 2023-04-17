New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI/NewsReach): Mentor Aditya Jain Academy is a revolutionary institution in the field of stock market education, dedicated to providing students with an in-depth understanding of the financial market. Led by Aditya Jain, a highly acclaimed stock market expert and the founder and CEO of the academy, Mentor Aditya Jain Academy has established itself as the premier institution for stock market education.

The academy offers a range of courses, including the Professional Financial Market Course and Student Group, which focuses on FII, FDI, and DII investment methods. The academy has a powerful student community group, which helps students connect with each other and share their experiences.

Also Read | Chicago White Sox Brawl Video: Fight Clips Showing Fans Aggressively Punch and Kick Each Other Go Viral!.

The academy has also been recognized for its efforts in preventing stock market scams. It organized a training seminar on stock market scams in collaboration with the Rajasthan Police, with a special team for stock market scams investigation, including IPS, ACP, and Addl. DCP, Inspector, and Sub Inspector. Additionally, the academy has been awarded by the Rajasthan Police for its Women Self-Stand Training Free Program in the Stock Market, awarded by Suneeta Meena, Addl. DCP, (Nodal Officer Nirbhaya Squad) Rajasthan Police.

Mentor Aditya Jain Academy has received numerous awards and accolades for its contribution to the field of stock market education. It was recently awarded the Best Stock Market Academy Award 2022 with Stock Exchange Bull by the Governor of Rajasthan, Kalraj Mishra, and Member of Parliament, Rajasthan (BJP), Ramcharan Bohra.

Also Read | Cylinder Blast in Delhi: Two Houses Collapse in Outer Delhi’s Kunwar Singh Nagar Area Due to Cylinder Blast, 9 Injured.

Aditya Jain was also awarded the Best Equity Research Analyst in Stock Market by the Government of India, Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi. Dr Sawar Dhanania, Chairman, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, presented the award to Aditya Jain.

The Academy was honored with the title of "Best Stock Market Academy in Rajasthan" by Kirit Premjibhai Solanki, Member of Parliament, Government of India, at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi. The award was presented to the founder and CEO of Mentor Aditya Jain Academy, Aditya Jain, along with Monu Keer, CFO and MD, and Sheetal Sharma, team management, at Mentor Aditya Jain Academy.

Mentor Aditya Jain Academy's mission is to provide stock market enthusiasts with the right knowledge and training to make informed investment decisions. The academy offers training programs to listed stock market companies, corporate companies, central government, and retail/individual traders/investors. The academy's live market training program sets it apart from other stock market training institutions, providing students with hands-on experience and practical knowledge.

Aditya Jain expressed that "Mentor Aditya Jain Academy endeavors to offer top-quality stock market education to our students. Our courses are designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in the stock market. We are dedicated to helping our students achieve their goals and fulfill their dreams."

To learn more about Mentor Aditya Jain Academy and its range of courses, visit their website at www.mentoradityajain.com. Make sure to remember the name "Mentor Aditya Jain" for all your stock market education needs.

This story has been provided by NewsReach. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsReach)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)