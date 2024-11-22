BusinessWire India

Banjul [The Gambia]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, together with The First Ladies of Africa and Asia, who are also the Ambassadors of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother, mark the "International Day of Elimination of Violence against Women 2024". Through their "More Than a Mother" Campaign and "Educating Linda" program, Merck Foundation conducts various community awareness programs that address Gender Based Violence, Empower Women & Girls at all levels, Support Girl Education and more. Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation expressed, "At Merck Foundation, we are deeply committed to raising awareness about the elimination of violence against women and girls through our various impactful initiatives that include children's storybooks, inspiring songs, and many episodes of our TV program "Our Africa", which is broadcast on national TV stations across Africa. Furthermore, I strongly believe that education is a cornerstone of women's empowerment. It not only uplifts women but also plays a crucial role in eliminating all forms of violence against them." Merck Foundation's pan African TV program "Our Africa", that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and features African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness about social and health issues, has episodes dedicated to issues like Stopping GBV, Ending FGM, Women Empowerment and Supporting Girl Education.

Watch the Episode about Stopping GBV here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YH3DKwHuvsM

Watch the Episode about Ending FGM here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GtXkBYv_94 Watch the Episode about Women Empowerment here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xghKVbJi2ds Watch the Episodes on Girl Education here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGz6yNSik7g

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5wpzOr22l0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QjwRnP-Zi60

Merck Foundation in partnership with The First Ladies of Africa, has launched an inspiring children's storybook - 'Not Who You Are' to raise awareness on Gender Based Violence, to educate children about this sensitive social issue so that they can learn to respect girls and women, from a young age, and 'More Than a Mother' to emphasize and strengthen family values of love and respect from an early age by instilling the thought that Women are more than just mothers, they are productive members in the society. Moreover, children's storybooks like 'Educating Linda', 'Jackline's Rescue' and 'Ride into the Future' have also been launched to support girl education. The storybooks have also been trasfomed into interesting and engaging Animation Films. These animation films are launched in four languages, English, French, Portuguese and Spanish. Watch the Animation Films here:

* More Than a Mother: https://youtu.be/ri1vnt7VM-M

* Jackeline's Rescue: https://youtu.be/It1D-XEUjeY

* Ride Into the Future: https://youtu.be/Piz_6Ob68mI Merck Foundation has also released many songs to support women empowerment and girl education.

1. Watch, share & subscribe the "Like Them" song here, sung by Kenneth, a famous singer from Uganda: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jCo52vtz3Q0

2. Watch and share "Girl Can" song here, sung by two famous singers, Irene and Cwezi from Liberia and Ghana respectively: https://youtu.be/6LP92vAWYgs

3. Watch and share "Take me to School" song here, sung by Wezi, Afro-soul singer from Zambia, to support girls' education: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rWcujLMbKSg

4. Watch and share "Tu Podes Sim" Portuguese song, which means "Yes, You Can" in English by Blaze and Tamyris Moiane, singers from Mozambique in English here: https://youtu.be/BGWR2S-mxl4

5. Watch and share "ABC, 123" by Sean K from Namibia song here: https://youtu.be/4Z2i4Wh-bpk

6. Watch and share "Superwoman Song" by singers Cwezi and Adina from Ghana here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQ6ZprqAAJs

"Violence against girls, women, and children is a grave and widespread violation of human rights, affecting communities across Africa and the world. Tragically, many incidents remain hidden due to barriers such as limited education, societal stigma, and feelings of shame. As we observe the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, let us come together to STOP Gender-Based Violence. By empowering women, supporting girl education, and championing women's rights, we can pave the way for a future free from abuse and inequality," concluded Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Click on the link below to Download Merck Foundation Apphttps://apps.apple.com/co/app/merck-foundation/id1535584997?l=en

