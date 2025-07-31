Merck Foundation Chairman, CEO, along with 14 First Ladies during 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit

BusinessWire India

Harare [Zimbabwe]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, conducted the 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit 2025, in presence of Merck Foundation CEO, Dr. Rasha Kelej and African & Asian First Ladies, who are the Ambassadors of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother". During the Summit, Merck Foundation Health Media Training session was also conducted on Day 2, for African journalists, to emphasize on the important role the media plays to influence our society to create a cultural shift with the aim to Break Infertility Stigma, Support Girl Education, Stop Gender Based Violence, End Child Marriage, End FGM, and Empower Women at all levels. Moreover, to raise awareness about early detection & prevention of Diabetes & Hypertension.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, Chairperson of MFFLI Summit, and President of "More Than a Mother" campaign, emphasized, "I strongly believe that media has the power to shape mindsets and create a culture shift. Journalists can drive real change through their daily reporting by raising awareness about critical social and health issues--such as breaking the stigma of infertility, promoting girls' education, ending child marriage, stopping gender-based violence, and encouraging early detection and prevention of diabetes and hypertension."

Watch the Merck Foundation Health Media Training session here: https://youtu.be/yRKWqeRFSe4

The Merck Foundation Health Media Training is a part of 'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Community Awareness Program. Since 2017, Merck Foundation has provided their Health Media Training for more than 3,700 media representatives from 35 countries in Africa.

During the 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative -MFFLI Summit, two important occasions were marked; the 8th Anniversary of Merck Foundation and 13 years of Merck Foundation's development programs that started in 2012.

On the Day 1, the Plenary Session of the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative -MFFLI Summit took place, featuring a high-level panel discussion with the participating First Ladies of Africa and Asia. Moreover, a high-level panel discussion was held with African Ministers and top healthcare experts from across the globe.

During the Day 2 of the conference, two Medical and Scientific Sessions on Oncology and Diabetes & Hypertension also took place.

During the 7th Edition of MFFLI Summit, the Call for Applications for 8 annual Merck Foundation Awards in partnership with African and Asian First Ladies were announced for best Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and emerging talents.

"I strongly believe that these awards encourage creative storytelling to raise awareness about critical social and health issues. Since 2017, we have been launching these awards together with my esteemed sisters, the African and Asian First Ladies, who are also the Ambassadors of the Merck Foundation More Than a Mother Campaign. I am looking forward to all the entries from young talents for these important awards," Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej added.

Details of the Awards:

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards "More Than a Mother" 2025: Media representatives and students are invited to showcase work raising awareness about Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girls' Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/or Stopping GBV.Submission deadline: 30th September 2025.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards "More Than a Mother" 2025: African filmmakers, film students, and young talents are invited to create long or short films (drama, documentary, or docudrama) addressing Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girls' Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/or Stopping GBV. Submission deadline: 30th September 2025.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards "More Than a Mother" 2025: African fashion students and designers are invited to create designs delivering impactful messages on Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girls' Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/or Stopping GBV.Submission deadline: 30th September 2025.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards "More Than a Mother" 2025: African singers and musical artists are invited to create songs addressing Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girls' Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/or Stopping GBV. Submission deadline: 30th September 2025.

5. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2025 "Diabetes & Hypertension": Media representatives are invited to showcase work promoting healthy lifestyles and raising awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension. Submission deadline: 30th October 2025.

6. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2025 "Diabetes & Hypertension": African filmmakers, film students, and young talents are invited to create films promoting healthy lifestyles and raising awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension. Submission deadline: 30th October 2025.

7. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2025 "Diabetes & Hypertension": African fashion students and designers are invited to create designs promoting healthy lifestyles and raising awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension. Submission deadline: 30th October 2025.

8. Merck Foundation Song Awards 2025 "Diabetes & Hypertension": African singers and musical artists are invited to create songs promoting healthy lifestyles and raising awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension. Submission deadline: 30th October 2025.

Entries for all awards are to be submitted via email to: submit@merck-foundation.com

