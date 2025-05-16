VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 16: According to a recent EY report, India's creator economy is expected to grow from Rs125 billion in 2024 to nearly Rs500 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate of 25%. This growth is being driven by a shift from celebrity endorsements to creator-led storytelling, backed by discovery tools, campaign platforms, and real-time analytics. With over 4 million influencers now active in India and increasing government support for digital talent, platforms like INFLUISH are emerging as key players in formalising and securing this growing ecosystem.

Launched just weeks ago, INFLUISH has already facilitated influencer-brand collaborations worth over Rs63 lakh, with more than 15,000 influencers and 3,000 brands onboarded. The platform positions itself as an invite-only influencer marketplace powered by official Meta APIs, offering brands a real-time access to verified performance metrics of influencers such as follower count, reach, and engagement rate.

The company, bootstrapped by a founding team with hands-on experience in influencer campaigns, was built to address long-standing issues in the ecosystem, ranging from fake followers and unverifiable insights to delayed payments and low-quality collaborations. INFLUISH integrates campaign-level filters so that only influencers matching specific brand criteria are able to apply, ensuring higher relevance and better outcomes.

Co-founder and CEO Sankalp Nag explained, "Influencer marketing in India has always had potential, but it lacked the tech layer to make it work at scale. INFLUISH isn't just a marketplace - it's infrastructure built from ground-level experience."

The founding team includes Shivani Rajora, who leads brand strategy and influencer partnerships, and Tushar Jain, who heads operations and platform management. Rajora noted that the platform was designed to bring professionalism to influencer marketing while staying influencer-first. Tushar added that INFLUISH's aim is to reduce friction in campaign execution by building trust into the system itself.

Key product features include an AI-powered campaign builder for brands, a verified influencer portfolio called "My Influence," and a secured escrow payment system. The platform operates on a subscription model called the "Collab Pass," which grants influencers access to paid campaigns, while high-quality influencers also get limited access to barter campaigns without charge.

The company plans to roll out more AI-driven features and expand support for regional influencers in its next phase of growth.

The INFLUISH app is currently available for download on Android and iOS in India.

