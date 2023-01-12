Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Demonstrating the future of mobility in India with an eye on sustainability, MG Motor India has showcased new energy vehicles with its third-generation hydrogen fuel cell technology, besides displaying its hydrogen fuel-cell multi-purpose vehicle -- EUNIQ 7 -- at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023.

Fuel cell vehicles that use hydrogen as fuel have significant advantages such as being pollution-free, high efficiency, high load, fast refuelling, and long battery life.

The hydrogen fuel-cell system underlines the automakers' commitment to providing clean and efficient travel based on green and renewable power sources. The hydrogen fuel-cell system was first launched as the Phoenix No 1 fuel-cell vehicle project in 2001.

Now, the newly developed system, also known as PROME P390, comes with cutting-edge features such as integrated design, high power density, high durability, high reliability, and firm environmental adaptability. The PROME P390 system offers fast response and accurate control over the vehicle. The fuel-cell system can be used in fuel-cell passenger cars, city buses, medium and heavy trucks, and other vehicle platforms.

With a system power of 92 kW, the leading fuel cell technology adheres to the highest safety standards and performs well over key performance indicators including those for comfort, fuel economy, and service life.

"MG Motor has been a constant synonym for innovation over the years. We arrived in India with a vision of offering disruptive mobility solutions, in terms of both human-centric technologies and sustainability," said Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director, of MG Motor India.

"As the industry continues exploring alternate fuel technologies, we are delighted to showcase the world's leading hydrogen fuel-cell technology - PROME P390 to India," Chaba added.

The PROME P390 system in EUNIQ 7, a hydrogen fuel-cell powered vehicle, which not only has zero carbon emissions as it only emits water but also performs like an air purifier does, purifying air equivalent to 150 adults breathing in just one hour of driving.

MG Motor India's manufacturing facility at Halol in Gujarat has an annual production capacity of 125,000 units and employs nearly 2,500 workers. It has introduced several 'firsts' in India, including India's first Internet SUV - MG Hector, India's first Pure Electric Internet SUV - MG ZS EV, India's first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV - MG Gloster and MG Astor- India's first SUV with personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology. (ANI)

