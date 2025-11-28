L to R - Mr S Shriram Founder and CEO of Miles2Go Consulting Services and Mr Kabilan Devarajan MD of URC Group

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28: Miles2Go Consulting Services, a Chennai-based Management Consulting firm led by retail veteran S. Shriram, has formalised a business collaboration with Texvalley Erode, one of South India's largest integrated marketplaces spanning 20 lakh sq. ft.

Texvalley - promoted by Erode-based Lotus Group and URC Group - is currently undergoing a major transformation from a predominantly wholesale textile hub into a full-fledged destination offering fashion, food and beverage, electronics, sports, entertainment and a wide range of family-oriented leisure experiences.

This repositioning aims to enhance Texvalley's appeal across consumer groups, particularly Gen Z and millennials, by creating a trend-led, aspirational and experience-driven destination aligned with evolving lifestyle and retail expectations.

Speaking on the collaboration, S. Shriram, Founder & CEO of Miles2Go Consulting Services, said, "Texvalley stands at a unique intersection -- a rich textile legacy on one side and a fast-growing demand for organised retail and lifestyle experiences on the other. By repurposing Texvalley into a next-generation destination, our vision is to create a compelling ecosystem that appeals to traders, families, youth, Gen Z and millennial consumers alike.

The aim is to build not just a marketplace, but a vibrant retail and leisure landmark for the entire region."

Shriram brings deep category experience, having been the first Indian to establish airport retail spanning 46,000 sq. ft. at India's first private greenfield airport in 2006, and having served on the founding team of Central, India's first seamless mall by the Future Group.

Miles2Go was formed in 2014 and has hence worked with scores of small and medium business owners & entrepreneurs, helping them scale their business, with a deep focus on improving PAT. The firm aims to become the first Management Consulting Firm in India to go for an IPO by 2030.

Located in Erode at the heart of Tamil Nadu's textile belt, Texvalley is easily accessible to key trade and residential clusters including Gobichettipalayam, Bhavani, Perundurai, Sangagiri and Tiruchengode, while also drawing visitors from the wider Tiruppur region such as Avinashi, Kangeyam, Palladam and Vellakoil. It further connects to catchments from Karur--Paramathi-Velur, Aravakurichi and Namakkal--and from major pockets of Salem such as Rasipuram, Mettur, Omalur and Yercaud.

This diverse and high-potential catchment uniquely positions Texvalley to evolve into a large-scale retail, lifestyle and entertainment destination complementing its wholesale strengths.

Under this collaboration, Miles2Go will steer Texvalley's comprehensive rebranding, long-term planning and strategic repositioning. This will include the development of a 10-15-year master roadmap, phased infrastructure upgradation, modernised zoning and layout improvements, and the creation of lifestyle and entertainment districts.

A refreshed tenant mix featuring fashion, lifestyle, dining and leisure brands will be curated alongside strengthened leasing strategies. The collaboration also includes building a year-round marketing and events calendar aligned with regional cultural and festive cycles, and introducing experience-led initiatives designed to deepen consumer engagement and drive sustained footfall.

Structured performance reviews will track metrics such as footfall, sales trends and consumer response to ensure the transformation remains agile, data-driven and consumer-centric.

