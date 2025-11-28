New Delhi, November 28: Delhi woke up to yet another day of toxic air on Friday, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 385, firmly in the “very poor” category. Air pollution across Delhi-NCR continues to remain hazardous, offering little respite to residents already struggling with a cold wave.

The spike in pollution comes barely a day after authorities lifted the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-III restrictions, which are enforced to curb severe pollution levels. However, the relief was short-lived, as air quality deteriorated rapidly once again. On Thursday, the city’s overall AQI rose sharply to 377, up from 327 the previous day, marking a significant decline in air quality within 24 hours. Delhi Air Pollution: Smog Blankets National Capital With AQI in ‘Severe’ Zone (Watch Video).

Despite the worsening conditions, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has clarified that Stage-III curbs will only be reinstated if the AQI crosses 400, which falls under the “severe” category. Until then, authorities plan to continue monitoring the situation without reimposing stricter curbs.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), pollution levels surged steadily throughout the day on Thursday due to persistently low wind speeds. The AQI, recorded at 351 at 8 am, escalated to 381 by 7 pm, indicating continuous accumulation of pollutants over the region. Delhi Air Pollution: Toxic Air Engulfs National Capital As AQI Crosses 400 Mark in Several Areas.

Meteorologists suggest that the winds remained almost stagnant for most of the day, with only brief movements at 4–5 kmph, insufficient to disperse particulate matter. Forecasts suggest the national Capital is likely to stay in the “very poor” category over the next few days.

Meanwhile, the ongoing cold wave gripping Delhi and nearby cities is compounding the crisis. The combination of low temperatures, fog, and high pollution levels is worsening public health conditions. In Delhi-NCR and several cities across North India, temperatures have dropped to minimum levels of 8 to 12 degrees Celsius.

A thick layer of haze blanketed the city from morning hours and returned in the evening, significantly reducing visibility on roads and contributing to slower traffic movement. Health experts warn that breathing in such polluted air can have severe consequences, especially for children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory or cardiac conditions. They advise residents to stay indoors as much as possible, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and step out only when necessary.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2025 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).