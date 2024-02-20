New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): The Ministry of Coal, gearing up for another event in Mumbai on February 21, following a successful industry interaction held in Hyderabad on February 16, focusing on the promotion of coal/lignite gasification projects,

According to a press release by the Ministry of Coal, the event, spearheaded by Amrit Lal Meena, Secretary of the Ministry of Coal, aims to drive the growth and widespread adoption of coal/lignite gasification projects across the nation, leveraging India's abundant coal and lignite resources for sustainable energy initiatives.

The Government of India has recently approved a scheme to promote coal/lignite gasification projects, allocating Rs 8,500 crore of investment outlay under three categories- for Government PSUs, private players, and small-scale projects.

This initiative aligns with the government's vision to diversify energy sources, reduce reliance on imported fuels, and mitigate environmental impact through cleaner technologies, read the press release.

Promoting coal/lignite gasification projects underscores the Ministry of Coal's commitment to fostering innovation and cooperation within the energy sector.

By forging strategic partnerships with industry players, the Ministry aims to expedite the adoption of gasification technologies and facilitate the creation of a robust ecosystem for coal/lignite-based energy solutions, read the press release.

The upcoming event in Mumbai will bring together key stakeholders, including policymakers, licensors, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) agencies, Project Management Consultancy (PMC) consultants, industry leaders, and investors, to discuss opportunities and challenges associated with coal/lignite gasification projects, read the press release.

Participants will engage in insightful conversations, exchange best practices, and explore avenues for collaboration to accelerate the growth of gasification initiatives in India.

The Ministry of Coal extends an invitation to all interested stakeholders to join this momentous event and contribute to shaping the future of energy in India.

The industry interaction serves as a platform for fostering partnerships, driving innovation, and propelling India towards a sustainable energy future. (ANI)

