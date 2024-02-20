New Delhi, February 20: Vivo is gearing up to introduce a new addition to its smartphone lineup with the Vivo Y200e, which is scheduled for launch on February 22, 2024. The upcoming smartphone from Vivo, the Vivo Y200e is expected to come under the mid-range segment. As the launch date approaches near, customers and tech enthusiasts might be eager to know about the expected specifications and features of the Vivo Y200e.

As per a report of Hindustan Times, the Vivo Y200e is anticipated to be priced starting at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The expected price of the Vivo Y200e could position the smartphone as a competitor in the mid-range segment for its rivals. Vivo is also expected to launch the Vivo Y200e with India's first Eco-Fibre leather finish. iPhone 16 Pro To Feature ‘Titanium Grey’ and ‘Desert Titanium’ Colours, Likely To Launch in September 2024: Report.

Vivo Y200e Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Vivo Y200e is rumoured to have a 6.67-inch FHD+ Samsung AMOLED display. The smartphone may come with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. The Vivo Y200e may come in two variants, which might include 6GB and 8GB of RAM. Both variants is expected to come with 128GB of internal storage. Xiaomi 14 Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 To Rival iQOO 12, OnePlus 12 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Series; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch on March 7.

The Vivo Y200e is expected to feature with a triple camera setup. The main camera might have a 50MP sensor along with a 2MP secondary camera. The smartphone is also rumoured to have a 16MP front-facing camera. The Vivo Y200e is expected to run on FuntouchOS, which will likely be based on either Android 13 or 14. The Vivo Y200e is anticipated to come with a 5000mAh battery. The smartphone might support a 44W fast charging capability. All these specifications and features are based on leaks and rumours, and the official details will be confirmed by Vivo during the launch event on February 22.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2024 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).