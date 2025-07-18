VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 18: India officially joins the global league as Mister Cosmo India 2025 makes its powerful debut -- a platform to select the man who will represent the nation at the Mister Cosmo International finale in Colombia this November.

Unlike traditional pageants, Mister Cosmo is a global movement that celebrates confidence, clarity, character, and contribution. It is a search for men who are not just admired for how they look -- but for how they think, speak, lead, and inspire.

The Indian edition is officially presented by BM Elite International Clinic and directed by Dr. Rajinikanth, leading plastic surgeon and Director of BM Hospitals and Lexa Events Chennai. "This is not just for models. It's for any man who carries ambition, integrity, and presence," says Dr. Rajinikanth. "We are building a platform rooted in respect, diversity, and real strength. India is more than ready."

Registrations have opened at www.mrcosmoindia.com and will close on August 10th. Participants (₹500 fee) can apply online and compete in state or zonal auditions - August 15th to 25th. Finalists will proceed to State or Zonal Finals - September 15th to 25th, followed by a Wildcard Round for NRI and second-chance applicants.

The National Finals will be held from October 21st - 26th in Chennai, featuring rounds in public speaking, fitness, cultural showcase, social responsibility, and personality interviews.

The winner of Mister Cosmo India 2025 will proudly represent India at the Mister Cosmo International 2025 finale in Colombia (Nov 28-30).

This is more than a contest -- it is a national movement to redefine what it means to be a modern Indian man.

To Apply:www.mrcosmoindia.commrcosmoindia@gmail.com+91 86088 83388

