Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20: Mitsu Chem Plast Limited (Mitsu) (BSE:540078), One of the largest manufactures of Blow Molding, Injection Molding and Customized Molding, proudly announces its latest innovation in sustainable packaging solutions - MiEcoPET. Revolutionizing the packaging industry, MiEcoPET sets a new standard for eco-consciousness, efficiency, and functionality.

MiEcoPET, spearheaded by Mitsu Chem Plast Limited, is revolutionizing packaging technology in India with its sustainability-focused approach. By using 30-50% less raw material than traditional HDPE containers and incorporating 30-60% recycled PET material, MiEcoPET reduces waste, conserves resources, and cuts costs without compromising strength or durability.

This innovative packaging solution boasts exceptional barrier properties, ensuring product integrity during storage and transportation. Its stackable design optimizes space and lowers logistical costs. Backed by Mitsu's history of delivering technically advanced products across industries, MiEcoPET maintains the highest standards of quality and performance.

Available in various sizes and customizable shapes, MiEcoPET caters to diverse packaging needs across industries including lube oil, edible oil, beverages, food, and FMCG. Currently available in sizes such as MiEcoPET 10 Ltr. & 20 Ltr. Containers and MiEcoPET Containers (PET-IN-BOX Concept), MiEcoPET offers customizable shapes and sizes to perfectly suit the unique packaging requirements of various products. With its eco-friendly attributes and practical benefits, MiEcoPET is set to make a significant impact on sustainable packaging practices nationwide.

Commenting on the performance, Jagdish Dedhia, Chairman of Mitsu Chem Plast Limited said, "We are excited to unveil MiEcoPET as an eco-conscious packaging solution, catering to the diverse requirements of our clientele while championing sustainability and innovative practices. Our pride stems from offering a product that not only meets consumer needs but also fosters environmental conservation. This launch signifies our commitment to continually pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability across all aspects of our operations.

The introduction of MiEcoPET will not only enhance our brand reputation as a sustainability leader but also position us favourably in the market by appealing to environmentally conscious consumers. Additionally, embracing sustainable practices can lead to long-term cost savings through efficient resource utilization and reduced environmental impact, further bolstering our company's bottom line."

