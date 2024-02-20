A man from Washington DC, in the United States, who thought he had won the $340 million (more than Rs 2,800 crore) jackpot has chosen to sue Powerball and the DC Lottery. On January 6, 2023, John Cheeks bought a Powerball lottery ticket, which has since generated a lot of controversy, according to The Guardian. Cheeks was shocked to discover his numbers on the DC Lottery website just two days after missing the Powerball drawing the next day.

However, according to Powerball and the DC Lottery, his numbers were released incorrectly, which has led to a heated legal dispute over who should have won the enormous prize. US: Colorado Man Wins USD 5 Million Lottery Jackpot, Buys Watermelon and Flowers for Wife.

Though I didn't yell or scream, I did become a bit aroused. Just now, I gave a pal a nice call. He advised me to take a photo, which I did, and that was it, and I went to sleep, Cheeks remembered his immediate response in an interview with NBC Washington. But Cheeks's claim was denied when he turned in his ticket to the Office of Lottery and Gaming (OLG).

The administrators rejected Cheeks' prize claim, according to the court records cited in the report. They said in a letter to him that the reason his prize claim was rejected was that the OLG's gaming system had not verified the ticket as a winner, as required by OLG regulations. Man Wins USD 1 Million in US: Mother Gifts Valentine's Day Card Consisting Two Tickets to Son Who Wins USD One Million Prize in Massachusetts State Lottery (See Pic).

Rather than throwing away his ticket, Cheeks decided to pursue a lawsuit against Powerball by putting it in a safe deposit box and consulting a lawyer. According to the newspaper, Cheeks' complaint names Taoti Enterprises, a game contractor, and the Multi-State Lottery Association as defendants.

He is currently suing the lottery for damages amounting to the Powerball jackpot plus the daily interest he would have received on it, totalling $340 million.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2024 02:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).