Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI): Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Jio-bp on Tuesday in a joint statement said the companies are strengthening their existing partnership, with Jio-bp setting up robust charging network for M&M's upcoming electric SUVs launches.

Last year, the companies had signed an agreement for exploring the creation of electric vehicle products and services, alongside identifying synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels.

Jio-bp is a fuels and mobility joint between Reliance Industries (RIL) and global oil giant bp.

Jio-bp would install DC fast chargers at M&M dealership network and workshops in 16 cities across the country, a joint statement said on Tuesday. The partnership, it said, will benefit all stakeholders in the electric vehicle (EV) value chain with these chargers being open to the public.

The statement said M&M launched its first all-electric C segment SUV - the XUV400 at Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai, earlier this month. It said M&M also made rapid strides towards electrification by unveiling its Born Electric Vision with a range of electric SUVs to be launched in the country in the next few years.

The M&M group was supplementing the launch of EVs with access to extensive fast-charging infrastructure, it stated.

The joint statement also said RIL-bp joint venture was aggressively expanding its 'Jio-bp pulse'-branded EV charging network. The JV's electric mobility business, which offers charging infrastructure to Indian consumers, operates under the brand Jio-bp pulse. The statement said through this brand, it was setting up charging facilities at multiple touch points within cities and major highways to ensure smooth intra-city and inter-city commutes for EV owners.

Through a modern digital platform, the statement said this partnership involved rolling out e-mobility solutions across discovery, availability, navigation, and transactions to empower all EV users to seamlessly access the M&M partner charging network. It also said Jio-bp and M&M would together drive electric passenger car adoption in India and help expedite the country's net-zero emission goals.

