New Delhi [India], April 28: MMTC-PAMP, India's only London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) accredited Good Delivery gold & silver refiner is proud to announce the launch of the Laddoo Gopal 50 grams 99.99%+ purity Silver Bar. This exquisite silver bar pays tribute to Lord Krishna, showcasing an image of the childlike innocence and divinity through intricate designs and fine Swiss craftsmanship.

Laddoo Gopal is the child form of Lord Krishna, known for his playful nature and love for sweets. He is a symbol of love and innocence, and is worshipped across India. People often treat Laddoo Gopal like a member of their family, offering him laddoos and decorating his space with care. This silver bar shows a colourful, 3D image of Laddoo Gopal sitting peacefully, surrounded by designs that reflect his playful and divine nature.

The back side of the bar is engraved with a sacred Sanskrit shloka. The verse is a prayer to Lord Krishna, praising him as Vasudeva, Hari, and Govinda, the Supreme being, who removes all troubles and protects us always.

Speaking on the launch, Mr Samit Guha, Chief Financial and Technology Officer from MMTC-PAMP said, "MMTC-PAMP is honoured to offer our valued customers a unique symbol of love, devotion, and faith. Crafted with Finest Swiss craftsmanship and 99.99%+ purity, this bar serves as a spiritual keepsake for devotees of Lord Krishna. It is our tribute to India's rich cultural heritage and deep-rooted traditions, and we hope it brings blessings of joy, protection, and prosperity to all who receive it."

MMTC-PAMP's Laddoo Gopal Silver bar embodies of celebrating India's rich spiritual heritage through intricate design and craftsmanship. Like all MMTC-PAMP products, the Laddoo Gopal Silver Bar is produced using advanced refining techniques and undergoes rigorous quality checks to meet global purity standards. (Link to the product)

Every product created by MMTC-PAMP goes through a rigorous purification process to ensure 999.9+ (99.99%+) the purity of the metal. To validate the authenticity, every MMTC-PAMP product carries a unique number and comes packaged in Assayer Certified Minted Cards. Each gold and silver product bought from MMTC-PAMP offers positive weight tolerance, which guarantees that every coin or bar one buys weighs more than the listed weight, ensuring customers receive the highest value for their investment. MMTC-PAMP products are available at their exclusive stores, leading jeweller partners, online marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart, or directly from MMTC-PAMP's official website, shop.mmtcpamp.com.

A joint venture between Switzerland-based bullion refinery, PAMP SA, and MMTC Ltd., a Miniratna and Government of India Undertaking. MMTC-PAMP is the only LBMA-accredited gold & silver good delivery refiner in India and is accepted across global commodity exchanges and central banks. The company seamlessly marries Swiss excellence with Indian insights. MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd. is internationally recognized as an industry leader in bringing global standards of excellence to the Indian precious metals industry.

MMTC-PAMP has received several awards since its inception from local and global industry bodies for Refining, Brand and Sustainability. Notably, MMTC-PAMP is India's First Precious Metals Company to have Science-based Emissions Reduction Targets Approved by SBTI. Recognized by the Asia and India Book of Records, MMTC-PAMP is acclaimed as the country's only brand providing the purest gold and silver coins and bars with 999.9+ purity levels and positive weight tolerance to consumers. Adding to its laurels, MMTC-PAMP was honoured as India's Most Trusted Brand of the Nation at The Brand Story- Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave & Awards, 2024.

