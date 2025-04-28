New Delhi, April 28: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, has rolled out a new feature to enhance user privacy in chats and groups. The WhatsApp new feature, Advanced Chat Privacy, gives its users more control over their conversations. The platform offers an additional layer of security to improve the protection of your information. It has implemented further measures to boost user privacy.

WhatsApp's privacy is built on end-to-end encryption, which ensures that only the person sending a message and the person receiving it can read or listen to the content. No one else, not even WhatsApp, can access your personal messages or calls. To further expand it, WhatsApp had earlier introduced extra privacy features, like disappearing messages and chat locks. These features provide users with more control over their conversations while using the app. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Rolls Out ‘Voice Message Recording’ Feature for iOS Beta Users; Here’s What It Brings.

WhatsApp has now introduced a new feature called "Advanced Chat Privacy." It is available for individual chats and group conversations to help its users to keep their content within the app. WhatsApp users can prevent others from sharing or taking messages and media outside of WhatsApp with an additional level of privacy for those times when a user wants to ensure the conversations remain confidential.

The new feature is rolling out to all users on the latest version of WhatsApp. To enable it, tap on the chat name, and then select the option for Advanced Chat Privacy. It is the first version of the feature, and WhatsApp has plans to enhance it further in the future to introduce additional protections to ensure even greater privacy for users. Meta AI Chatbot Could Engage in Sex Talk With Users Including Kids on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Finds WSJ Report; Company Reacts.

WhatsApp New Privacy Setting

When the Advanced Chat Privacy setting is activated, users gain the ability to prevent others from exporting chats, automatically downloading media to their devices, and using messages for MetaAI. Everyone involved in the conversation can feel more secure, knowing that their discussions and shared content cannot be taken outside of the chat.

